2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 3 Dante Cephas

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a look at one of the newest additions to the roster by way of the transfer portal, wide receiver Dante Cephas. Cephas joins the Nittany Lions from Kent State in the MAC, where he was a highly productive receiver for the Golden Flashes. Cephas comes to Penn State with the expectation of stepping right into a key role in the offense after Penn State loses a pair of its top receivers to the NFL.

Here is a snapshot look at Cephas entering the 2023 college football season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Height: 6-0

Weight: 187

247Sports Composite Ranking

[3-stars] | [No. 46 in Pennsylvania] | [No. 298 overall wide receiver]

Class of 2019

Class in 2023: Redshirt Senior

Penn State was not in the recruiting mix for Dante Cephas out of high school despite being rated a three-star player by 247Sports in the Class of 2019 and coming out of western Pennsylvania. Did Cephas just slip through the cracks for Penn State? Penn State added to the wide receiver position in the Class of 2019 with John Dunmore (who eventually transferred to Oregon State), and TJ Jones (who moved to UAB), so perhaps it is fitting that Cephas makes his way to Penn State to plug a hole partially left by this same recruiting cycle today.

Cephas committed to Kent State in September 2018 and signed with the program in the early signing period for the Class of 2019. He entered the transfer portal in December 2022 and decided to transfer to Penn State in January, but he officially made the move after the spring semester to finish up his time at Kent State.

Career Stats

Games Receptions Yards Yards/Catch Touchdowns 2019 1 4 19 4.8 0 2020 4 11 136 12.4 0 2021 14 82 1240 15.1 9 2022 9 48 744 15.5 3

Dante Cephas burst on the scene as one of the top wide receivers in the MAC in 2021 with a 1,200-yard season and close to double-digit touchdown catches. He was on pace for another 1,000-yard season last fall but missed five games due to injury. The former All-MAC first-team receiver leaves Kent State as the program’s third all-time leading receiver and does so with 2,139 career receiving yards.

Cephas opted to leave Kent State as head coach Sean Lewis was set to resign in order to join the Colorado coaching staff as an assistant to Deion Sanders as an offensive coordinator.

Depth Chart Overview

After losing its top two wide receivers (Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley) to the NFL this year, Penn State was in need of some veteran help at the position going into the 2023 season. That is where Dante Cephas comes into play for the Nittany Lions. Penn State returns a starter with KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who is coming off a big performance in the Rose Bowl, but two starting jobs were left to be filled. Cephas will be the likely easy choice to fill one of those spots.

The other starting job could be a battle between Harrison Wallace III and Omari Evans, who had a brilliant showing in the spring Blue-White Game. Another option could be Liam Clifford, the younger brother of former quarterback Sean Clifford. Florida State transfer Malik McClain and redshirt junior Malick Meiga could also be part of the equation for the offense.

Penn State also has a handful of redshirt freshmen hoping to take some steps forward this season including Kaden Saunders, Anthony Ivey, and Christian Driver.

