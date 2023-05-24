2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 16 Mason Stahl

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up is a look at a former walk-on player in the Class of 2020 who continues to work hard, especially as a developmental player on the roster. Mason Stahl came to Penn State as a walk-on quarterback but has since made a position change to wide receiver. Fans should expect to see him play a more regular role on special teams, but here is a snapshot look at one of Penn State’s reserve options at the receiver position in 2023.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Height: 6-0

Weight: 192

247Sports Composite Ranking

No recruiting rankings available for Mason Stahl

Class of 2020

Class in 2023: Redshirt junior

Mason Stahl committed to Penn State and joined the program as a walk-on player at the quarterback position. After a high school career with 2,543 passing yards and 24 touchdowns and 1,375 career rushing yards with 16 rushing touchdowns, Stahl helped fill out the Penn State depth chart at quarterback when he arrived on campus.

It would not be long before Penn State started working him at a new position, however.

Career Stats

Games Receptions Yards AVG/R Touchdowns 2021 4 0 0 0 0 2022 1 0 0 0 0

Mason Stahl did not see the field during his true freshman season in 2020 but did make it on the field for four games in 2021, mostly on special teams. He played quarterback in one game, against Rutgers, in 2021 and picked up 22 rushing yards on three carries. He made appearances in two games in 2022, his first season working primarily with the wide receivers, but he has yet to record any receiving stats.

Depth Chart Overview

Coming into the new football season, Mason Stahl; will likely continue to be a deep reserve at the wide receiver position for the Nittany Lions. He could play a role on special teams for more regular action on the field as well.

Penn State’s wide receiver position returns one starter from a year ago in KeAndre Lambert-Smith and welcomes the new addition of Dante Cephas from Kent State through the transfer portal. Another starting job is up for grabs between Omari Evans, Malik McClain, and Harrison Wallace.

