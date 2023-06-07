2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 26 Cam Wallace

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Joining the program this year is freshman running back Cam Wallace, a Class of 2023 recruit out of the state of Georgia. Wallace joins a program that is in a healthy spot with running back options, which means he could be given some time to develop a bit before being asked to help out on offense. In the meantime, don’t be shocked if Wallace gets some looks on special teams. Here is a quick overview of one of Penn State’s newest players.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Mount Vernon, GA

Height: 5-9

Weight: 175

247Sports Composite Ranking

[3-stars] | [No. 90 in Georgia] | [No. 64 overall athlete]

Class of 2023

Class in 2023: Freshman

Although Wallace was a standout at running back in high school, he was also a playmaker on defense and special teams. As a result, Wallace was classified by recruiting services as an athlete, leaving it up to the schools to figure out how to best utilize him.

Wallace made a trip up north from Georgia to visit Penn State’s campus on an official visit in November 2022, which led up to visits to Florida State, Georgia, and Georgia Tech before ultimately deciding on his commitment to the Nittany Lions last December. Wallace committed to Penn State two days before the start of the early signing period, at which time he signed his letter of intent. Wallace didn’t enroll with the university until May, so he was not available for the spring.

Advertisement

Career Stats

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Wallace has yet to take a snap with the Nittany Lions, of course, so he has no stats to show off just yet. But he is coming off a solid senior season of high school that resulted in 1,221 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games. As a junior, Wallace rushed for 777 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 rushing attempts and caught 15 passes for 126 yards.

Depth Chart Overview

Cam Wallace will be coming into a running back position group that appears to be pretty stocked for the upcoming college football season. With the return of sophomores Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen (both pictured above), the Nittany Lions have their top two rushing leaders from a year ago ready for an encore performance after brilliant freshman debuts.

Advertisement

The Nittany Lions also welcomed the addition of Trey Potts as a redshirt senior transfer from Minnesota to provide some veteran leadership and starting experience in the Big Ten to the roster. Tank Smith also looks to contribute in what will be his final season in Happy Valley.

Penn State also added four-star London Montgomery to the running back group in the same recruiting cycle as Wallace, and Montgomery may be on the faster track to contributing as the new members of the program get started. Wallace will be given some time to develop a bit before being asked to contribute in any significant fashion on offense. In the meantime, Penn State could look to Wallace as a possible special teams contributor given his background and skill.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire