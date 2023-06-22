2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 44 Tyler Warren

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up is tight end Tyler Warren, who could break out for the Nittany Lions this fall. Warren should take on a larger role this season with Brenton Strange off to the NFL and Theo Johnson’s status up in the air. Warren’s limited tape shows he has the skills to make a name for himself in Happy Valley. Here’s a look at a tight end with good upside and far more breakout opportunities ahead of the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Mechanicsville, VA

Height: 6-6

Weight: 254

247Sports Composite Ranking

[3 stars] [No. 13 in Virginia] [No. 21 overall tight end]

Class of 2020

Class in 2023: Junior

Penn State was not Tyler Warren’s first commitment choice. The high school quarterback originally committed to Virginia Tech early in the fall of his junior year. Warren decommitted in May of 2019, reopening his recruitment while still considering the Hokies. On July 3, 2019, Warren committed to Penn State as an athlete, choosing James Franklin and company over schools that included Virginia Tech, Michigan and Louisville.

Warren christened his commitment with an unofficial visit to Happy Valley later that month. Remaining loyal to Penn State, the tight end earned a home visit from Franklin and assistant coach and recruiter Ja’Juan Seider in September. Warren made two more visits, one official and one unofficial, before signing with the program on Dec. 18, 2019. The tight end enrolled at Penn State for his freshman year at the beginning of August 2020.

Career Stats

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Games Receptions Yards AVG TD 2020 2 0 0 0 0 2021 13 5 61 15.3 1 2022 12 10 123 12.3 3

Tyler Warren established himself as a true tight end in 2022 after spending much of his sophomore season splitting time between the backfield and out wide. As a junior, Warren finished eighth on the team with 123 receiving yards and fifth in receiving touchdowns with five, despite finishing ninth in receptions with 10 on the year. The third-string tight end appeared in 12 games for the Nittany Lions and caught at least one pass in seven of them. Warren most prolific performance came against Minnesota in the White Out on Oct. 22 when he caught a season-long 38-yard touchdown pass. He also hauled in scores versus Rutgers and Michigan State later in the season.

Depth Chart Overview

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Penn State’s 2023 tight end room is full of inexperience, and with Theo Johnson facing a potential suspension, it will be without a blatant No. 1 until he returns. Though Tyler Warren is poised to take a step up offensively for the blue and white, Johnson should be the team’s featured tight end when he returns.

Behind the top two, only one other tight end has played in a game at the collegiate level. Khalil Dinkins caught eight passes for 53 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt freshman. Rounding out the group is redshirt freshman Jerry Cross and two true first-years — Andrew Rappleyear and Joey Schlaffer. Former 4-star Mega Barnwell announced his intention to transfer after enrolling at Penn State in the spring.

