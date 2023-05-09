2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 5 Cam Miller

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a look at one of Penn State’s younger defensive back options going into 2023, Cam Miller. Entering his second season with the program, Miller is quickly moving his way up the depth chart at cornerback and he should be expected to see some more playing time this fall even if not in a starting capacity. Miller could be in line for a starting job in 2024, and he should be a solid asset to the defense in 2023 as he continues to be developed.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Fernandina Beach, FL

Height: 6-0

Weight: 181

247Sports Composite Ranking

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

[4-stars] | [No. 31 in Florida] | [No. 33 overall cornerback]

Class of 2022

Class in 2023: Sophomore

Penn State has made a concerted effort under James Franklin to recruit more successfully in the south. The addition of Cam Miller out of Florida was just one of the more recent recruiting victories down south for the program. Miller was a four-star recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2022 which also landed running back Kaytron Allen and defensive lineman Zane Durant out of Florida.

Miller committed to Penn State over UCF and South Carolina in the final stages of his recruiting process, and Florida was a later offer to come his way after Miller had committed to the Nittany Lions.

Career Stats

Games Tackles Sacks PD FF INT 2022 11 5 0 0 0 0

Cam Miller played a reserve role off the Penn State bench in his true freshman season of 2022. Miller made his way into 11 games and recorded five tackles in those opportunities on the field. Penn State’s secondary was pretty loaded in 2022, which meant Miller had more time to learn and be developed to be ready for a bigger role, potentially, in 2023.

Depth Chart Overview

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Following the departure to the NFL from Joey Porter Jr., Penn State has a starting job at cornerback up for grabs going into the 2023 season. Kalen King (pictured, above) returns to anchor one starting job as, arguably, the Big Ten’s best cornerback this fall, but the Nittany Lions are looking to solidify the vacancy at the top of the depth chart on the opposite side.

Cam Miller is a player that should be moving his way up the depth chart for defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and head coach James Franklin, although senior Johnny Dixon appears to be the leading candidate for the job in 2023. Penn State did address the position with the transfer portal addition of Storm Duck in the offseason, but Duck left the program after just one semester, leaving Miller as the most likely beneficiary.

Redshirt senior Daequan Hardy is also a likely candidate to be the first cornerback off the bench if he doesn’t land a starting job, and the veteran experience could give Hardy an edge if it comes down to him and Miller in any decision.

Penn State’s freshmen Lamont Payne and Elliot Washington will be players to watch moving forward, but Miller should be seeing a good amount of playing time this season.

