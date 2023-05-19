2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 13 Cristian Driver

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a look at wide receiver Cristian Driver. The redshirt freshman is the son of legendary NFL wide receiver Donald Driver. Despite that, he actually was a two way player in high school and decided to be a defensive player when he enrolled at Penn State. However, it looks like he is making the switch to the offensive side of the ball and follow in his dad’s footsteps.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Flower Mound, Texas

Height: 5-11

Weight: 192

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-stars] | [No. 36 in Texas] | [No. 18 overall safety]

Class of 2022

Class in 2023: Redshirt Freshman

Just like with Joey Porter Jr. in the 2019 class, James Franklin was able to land the son of an NFL legend when Cristian Driver committed. They were able to tap into their recruiting pipeline in Texas and get Driver to come to State College and become a Nittany Lion. He chose Penn State over Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma and 36 other schools.

Penn State was one of the earliest schools to offer Driver when they offered a scholarship in November 2018. He took his one and only official visit to Penn State in June 2021 and one month later committed to the program. He signed his National Letter of Intent in December 2021 and officially enrolled in school May 2022.

Career Stats

Games Receptions Yards AVG Touchdowns 2022 4 0 0 0 0

Cristian Driver has no career stats. He redshirted his freshman season last year after appearing in appearing in four games. He was a defensive player last season and was selected as the coaching staff’s Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week during the lead-up to the Minnesota game.

Despite this, Driver is making the switch to the offensive side of the ball as a wide receiver.

Depth Chart Overview

The wide receiver position might have the most questions surrounding it going into the season. James Franklin has cited concerns about depth on the roster following the departures of Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley to the NFL.

They have addressed these concerns by dipping into the transfer portal and bringing in Dante Cephas from Kent State and Malik McClain from Florida State. Even with these additions, the depth chart is pretty wide open when it comes to who will establish themselves on the field.

Even with these question marks, it’s hard to imagine that Driver will be making an impact this season. During the Blue-White Game, he caught one pass for four yards on seven targets.

