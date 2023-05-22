2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 16 Khalil Dinkins

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up is a look at one of Penn State’s tight ends on the rise, Khalil Dinkins. Dinkins is entering his third season in the program and he is looking to find a way to contribute more to the success of the offense as Penn State loses one of its top tight ends to the NFL this year.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Wexford, PA

Height: 6-4

Weight: 243

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-stars] | [No. 12 in Pennsylvania] | [No. 14 overall tight end]

Class of 2021

Class in 2023: Redshirt sophomore

Penn State extended a scholarship offer to Khalil Dinkins in February 2020. As was the case with many recruits in the Class of 2021, making visits to the school of their choosing was virtually impossible due to COVID restrictions. But Penn State likely always had the inside track with the Pennsylvania recruit.

Dinkins signed with the Nittany Lions in the early signing period for the Class of 2021 and he made his way to campus when he enrolled in the summer of 2021.

Career Stats

Games Receptions Yards AVG/C Touchdowns 2021 1 0 0 0 0 2022 8 4 53 13.3 1

After making one appearance as a true freshman in 2021, Khalil Dinkins got on the field for eight games in 2022 on both offense and special teams. On offense, Dinkins was a backup option behind Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson, and Tyler Warren as those three were the main ingredients at the tight end position for Penn State in various ways.

Dinkins scored his first career touchdown with a 28-yard reception in a blowout win over Ohio from quarterback Drew Allar.

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State will have to replace Brenton Strange as the team’s top tight end from last season. Strange was Penn State’s third-leading receiver on the team. Fortunately for the Nittany Lions, Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren are back and should keep the position more than stabilized this fall. This likely means that Khalil Dinkins will continue to remain a reserve option off the bench who gets most of his playing time once games are a bit more locked up as far as the end result is concerned.

But Dinkins could see a bit more opportunity to contribute if Penn State looks to find ways to get three tight ends involved. Dinkins would likely be the next man up after Johnson and Warren.

