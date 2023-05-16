2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 12 Anthony Ivey

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a look at wide receiver Anthony Ivey. The redshirt freshman came into Penn State as a coveted prospect from the state of Pennsylvania. He redshirted his true freshman year in 2022 and didn’t see the field at all. Will Ivey see the field and flash his potential or is he a developmental player that will pop later in his college career?

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Lancaster, PA

Height: 5-11

Weight: 182

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-stars] | [No. 7 in Pennsylvania] | [No. 32 overall wide receiver]

Class of 2022

Class in 2023: Redshirt Freshman

It has long been the proclamation of James Franklin that they will “Dominate the State” in recruiting and get the best players in Pennsylvania to come to Penn State. He has been able to do that over his tenure and securing Anthony Ivey was no exception. Ivey chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Auburn, West Virginia, Michigan State and eight other schools.

Ivey took 12 visits to Penn State before signing his National Letter of Intent in December 2021. Penn State was the only college that he officially or unofficially visited, so it was apparent that he would be wearing the blue and white. Ivey officially enrolled in school June 2022.

Career Stats

Games Receptions Yards Average Touchdowns 2022 – – – – –

Ivey has no career stats as of now because he didn’t take a snap when he redshirted during the 2022-23 season. He was named the coaching staff’s Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week when they played Michigan on October 15th.

Depth Chart Overview

There have been some major question marks at the wide receiver position room going into this season. James Franklin has targeted receivers in the transfer market to increase the depth of the roster. Because of this, there could be opportunities for players to become impact players that might not have been in the spotlight this offseason.

The departures of Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley to the NFL forced the program to bring in two transfers this offseason. Dante Cephas from Kent State is expected to be a starter and Malik McClain from Florida State should see the field a lot.

Right now, Anthony Ivey should not be expected to be a starter this season. He is currently third at his receiver position on the depth chart, which suggests that he will play in limited spots if he does see the field.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire