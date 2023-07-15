2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 66 Drew Shelton

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a look at a potential starter on the offensive line, Drew Shelton. After filling in for the injured Olu Fashanu in the last month of the 2022 season, Shelton could be lining up for a possible starting job on the opposite end of the line this fall for the Nittany Lions. Here is a snapshot look at the young offensive tackle.

Preseason Player Profile

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Downingtown, PA

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Height: 6-5

Weight: 308

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Shelton wasted no time getting involved on the offensive line in a significant role. Shelton appeared in seven games and was thrown into the starting role for five games last season to fill some massive shoes due to the injury to Olu Fashanu. Shelton closed out the year starting every game in the month of November and then the Rose Bowl against Utah last season.

Depth Chart Overview

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

With Olu Fashanu coming back for another season with the Nittany Lions rather than heading off to the NFL, Shelton could still be a starter on the line. But it would come on the opposite side at right tackle instead of the left tackle position anchored by Fashanu this season.

Advertisement

Shelton could still be the top backup option behind Fashanu if necessary, but he could be in the mix for a starting job at right tackle. Caedan Wallace is the other top option for the right tackle position heading into the fall. Shelton’s experience on the playing field as a starter last year should help him grow and learn to be a better option than he would have been a year ago.

Penn State also has other stud backup options in the making with freshmen Alex Birchmeier and J’ven Williams joining the program in the Class of 2023. A year from now, Shelton could be fighting off either Birchmeier or Williams for a starting job on either side of the line.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire