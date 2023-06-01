2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 29 Audavion Collins

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up is a look at one of Penn State’s transfer additions to the roster in 2023, cornerback Audavion Collins. Collins was the second cornerback from a P5 program to join Penn State out of the transfer portal in 2023, although Collins essentially replaces the other who left after the spring semester (Storm Duck from North Carolina, and now of Louisville). It will not take long for Collins to get involved in the defensive secondary.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a snapshot look at Collins entering the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Covington, GA

Height: 5-11

Weight: 175

247Sports Composite Ranking

[3-stars] | [No. 96 in Georgia] | [No. 83 overall cornerback]

Class of 2022

Class in 2023: Redshirt freshman

Audavion Collins had a couple of Big Ten programs pursuing him out of high school in the Class of 2022, including Minnesota and Michigan State (he at one point was committed to Michigan State), but Penn State was not among the programs with a vested interest in his recruiting process at the time. Instead, Mississippi State was the leader in the clubhouse after an offer came his way in 2021.

Advertisement

Collins committed to Mississippi State in August 2021 and signed with the Bulldogs in the early signing period, and enrolled in the summer of 2022. But after one season in Starksville, Collins opted to enter the transfer portal after spring football practices. A couple of weeks later, Collins committed to Penn State.

Career Stats

Audavion Collins did not appear in any games last season for Mississippi State as a true freshman. And he committed to Penn State after the Blue-White Game, so he has yet to suit up for any type of game action for the Nittany Lions just yet.

Depth Chart Overview

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Audavion Collins could be stepping into a big spot right away at Penn State. Kalen King returns to lock down one starting cornerback job as arguably the best cornerback in the nation, if not just the Big Ten. Collins could be a likely backup to King in 2023, but he could also push for some playing time at the same time as King.

Advertisement

Johnny Dixon (pictured, above)and Cam Miller are the two likely options at the other cornerback spot, but Collins could get some opportunity on that side as well if it looks like he is ready for a chance.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire