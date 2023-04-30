2023 Patriots undrafted free agent tracker

The business of finding rookie talent doesn’t end just because the draft is over. Now, the New England Patriots enter the phase of undrafted rookie free agency.

Those quick to dismiss these players only need to be reminded that former Patriots star receiver Jakobi Meyers was once an undrafted free agent. He ended up being a key signing for the team and the leading receiver.

So there will obviously be opportunities for New England to fill their roster with players that could end up helping the team out a great deal. Granted, they may not have as many spots available considering they selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL draft, but that still won’t stop them from looking.

We’ll be tracking all of the undrafted free agent news for the Patriots right here. So be sure and visit to stay up to date on everything happening.

Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville (signed)

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Former Louisville QB Malik Cunningham is signing with the #Patriots, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Johnny Lumpkin, TE, Louisiana (signed)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Louisiana Lafeyette TE Johnny Lumpkin is signing with the #Patriots, source tells @theScore. 6-6, 268-pounder with upside. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 29, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire