2023 Patriots draft: List of all picks

The New England Patriots will have more than enough picks to shape their roster for the better at the 2023 NFL draft.

They have stockpiled 11 picks in this year’s draft for a roster that desperately needs help competing in a much-improved AFC East division. There’s always the chance that the Patriots use every pick on a player, but history has taught us that coach Bill Belichick is the king of wheeling and dealing in draft day trades.

His favorite thing to do is trading back and stockpiling even more picks for the team. But considering how badly the Patriots struggled throughout the 2022 season, this would be a great opportunity for him to be more aggressive in addressing needs on the roster.

New England has the No. 14 overall pick of the draft, which is the highest draft spot the team has had in nearly 15 years. This could be the start of a bounce-back year for the Patriots.

Here’s their full list of draft picks.

First round

No. 14 overall pick

Second round

No. 46 overall pick

Third round

No. 76 overall pick

Fourth round

No. 107 overall pick

No. 117 overall pick

No. 135 overall pick

Fifth round

No picks

Sixth round

No. 184 overall pick

No. 187 overall pick

No. 192 overall pick

No. 210 overall pick

Seventh round

No. 254 overall pick

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire