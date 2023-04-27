2023 Patriots draft: List of all picks
The New England Patriots will have more than enough picks to shape their roster for the better at the 2023 NFL draft.
They have stockpiled 11 picks in this year’s draft for a roster that desperately needs help competing in a much-improved AFC East division. There’s always the chance that the Patriots use every pick on a player, but history has taught us that coach Bill Belichick is the king of wheeling and dealing in draft day trades.
His favorite thing to do is trading back and stockpiling even more picks for the team. But considering how badly the Patriots struggled throughout the 2022 season, this would be a great opportunity for him to be more aggressive in addressing needs on the roster.
New England has the No. 14 overall pick of the draft, which is the highest draft spot the team has had in nearly 15 years. This could be the start of a bounce-back year for the Patriots.
Here’s their full list of draft picks.
First round
No. 14 overall pick
Second round
No. 46 overall pick
Third round
No. 76 overall pick
Fourth round
No. 107 overall pick
No. 117 overall pick
No. 135 overall pick
Fifth round
No picks
Sixth round
No. 184 overall pick
No. 187 overall pick
No. 192 overall pick
No. 210 overall pick
Seventh round
No. 254 overall pick
