2023 Pac-12 football standings: Week 1

The 2023 college football season is officially underway. In what looks to be the final season of the Pac-12 Conference (unless Oregon State and Washington State convince others to come), it has gotten off to a booming start.

The Colorado Buffaloes stunned TCU in Deion Sanders’ first game, and Oregon and Washington pummeled their opponents in lopsided affairs.

With Week 1 (and Week Zero) officially behind us, let us examine the Pac-12 standings. Don’t worry: As the weeks go by, this picture will get more and more puzzling and wackier, which is why we all love college football.

Believe it or not, the entire Pac-12 won this weekend. Rarely are the standings ever going to look like this again:

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive lineman Stanley Ta’ufo’ou (47) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 23-yard fumble return against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans defeated San Jose State in Week Zero and then obliterated Nevada and former Colorado QB Brendon Lewis in Week 1.

Aug 31, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham celebrates his win against the Florida Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

No Cam Rising? It wasn’t a problem as Utah defeated Florida. Rising should be back soon as the Utes aim for a Pac-12 three-peat.

Sep 2, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) looks to pass against the Boise State Broncos during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman candidate Michael Penix Jr. and Pac-12 contender Washington got off to a massive start wth a dominating win over Boise State.

OREGON DUCKS (1-0)

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix looks to pass as the Oregon Ducks host Portland State in the Ducks’ season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

The Ducks scored 81 points, albeit against Portland State. This team has firepower.

COLORADO BUFFALOES (1-0)

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs after catching a ball in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffs stunned TCU in Week 1, and Deion Sanders began the new era in Boulder with a massive statement. In Week 2? Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) passes the ball during the spring showcase at Reser Stadium, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon State Spring Game679

Clemson transfer DJ Uigalelei could be the Beavers’ missing piece, and a lopsided win over San Jose State on Sunday was a big step in the right direction.

Sep 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly meets with officials prior to the game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Chup Kelly named Ethan Garbers the starter, then sent out Dante Moore later, and the Bruins defeated Coastal Carolina.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jaden Rashada (5) throws a pass to tight end Jalin Conyers (12) against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 31, 2023.

Jaden Rashada, Kenny Dillingham, a new stadium name, and a weather delay all in one game? Well, the Sun Devils survived and beat Southern Utah.

Nov 19, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) jogs off the field during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal looked exciting on offense under new head coach troy Taylor, although they did it against lowly Hawaii. Still, it’s a win.

Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert walks on the field prior to a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Cougars started with a win, and it was a 50-24 victory in Fort Collins over Colorado State. The Cougars are one of the biggest wild cards in the Pac-12 this year (and going forward, for that matter).

Sep 2, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch leaves the field after a victory of Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zac BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona against Northern Arizona is always lopsided, and Jedd Fisch and his team got a 38-3 victory.

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (1-0)

Nov 20, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; California Golden Bears helmet is raised into the air amongst fans after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Cal is officially going to the ACC with Stanford, and the Golden Bears defeated North Texas by a score of 58-21 on the road.

