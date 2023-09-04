2023 Pac-12 football standings: Week 1
The 2023 college football season is officially underway. In what looks to be the final season of the Pac-12 Conference (unless Oregon State and Washington State convince others to come), it has gotten off to a booming start.
The Colorado Buffaloes stunned TCU in Deion Sanders’ first game, and Oregon and Washington pummeled their opponents in lopsided affairs.
With Week 1 (and Week Zero) officially behind us, let us examine the Pac-12 standings. Don’t worry: As the weeks go by, this picture will get more and more puzzling and wackier, which is why we all love college football.
Believe it or not, the entire Pac-12 won this weekend. Rarely are the standings ever going to look like this again:
USC TROJANS (2-0)
The Trojans defeated San Jose State in Week Zero and then obliterated Nevada and former Colorado QB Brendon Lewis in Week 1.
UTAH UTES (1-0)
No Cam Rising? It wasn’t a problem as Utah defeated Florida. Rising should be back soon as the Utes aim for a Pac-12 three-peat.
WASHINGTON HUSKIES (1-0)
Heisman candidate Michael Penix Jr. and Pac-12 contender Washington got off to a massive start wth a dominating win over Boise State.
OREGON DUCKS (1-0)
The Ducks scored 81 points, albeit against Portland State. This team has firepower.
COLORADO BUFFALOES (1-0)
The Buffs stunned TCU in Week 1, and Deion Sanders began the new era in Boulder with a massive statement. In Week 2? Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
OREGON STATE BEAVERS (1-0)
Clemson transfer DJ Uigalelei could be the Beavers’ missing piece, and a lopsided win over San Jose State on Sunday was a big step in the right direction.
UCLA BRUINS (1-0)
Chup Kelly named Ethan Garbers the starter, then sent out Dante Moore later, and the Bruins defeated Coastal Carolina.
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (1-0)
Jaden Rashada, Kenny Dillingham, a new stadium name, and a weather delay all in one game? Well, the Sun Devils survived and beat Southern Utah.
STANFORD CARDINAL (1-0)
The Stanford Cardinal looked exciting on offense under new head coach troy Taylor, although they did it against lowly Hawaii. Still, it’s a win.
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (1-0)
The Cougars started with a win, and it was a 50-24 victory in Fort Collins over Colorado State. The Cougars are one of the biggest wild cards in the Pac-12 this year (and going forward, for that matter).
ARIZONA WILDCATS (1-0)
Arizona against Northern Arizona is always lopsided, and Jedd Fisch and his team got a 38-3 victory.
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (1-0)
Cal is officially going to the ACC with Stanford, and the Golden Bears defeated North Texas by a score of 58-21 on the road.