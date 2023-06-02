2023 Pac-12 college football bowl schedule
The college football season is still months away from beginning, but the excitement is brewing all around the country.
One of the big generators of excitement over the past few days: the release of early-season television schedules plus the full bowl schedule for the coming season. We now have network assignments, start times, and some new bowl sponsors, such as the Pop Tarts Bowl (in Orlando) replacing what had been known as the Cheez-It Bowl (which was previously the Camping World Bowl).
This is, of course, the last Pac-12 football season in which USC and UCLA will be Pac-12 members. Next year, it’s off to the Big Ten.
Let’s give you the Pac-12 bowl schedule for the 2023 season, via Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire:
LA BOWL
The LA Bowl takes place on December 16, 2023, and features the MWC against the Pac-12.
The game is at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, 4:30 p.m. Pacific, on ABC.
INDEPENDENCE BOWL
The Independence Bowl takes place on December 16 and now features the Pac-12 against the Big 12.
Time: 9:15 Eastern, 6:15 Pacific
Network: ESPN
GASPARILLA BOWL
The Gasparilla Bowl is on December 22. This game will be the ACC vs. one of the AAC, SEC, or Pac-12.
Time: 6:30 Eastern, 3:30 Pacific
Network: ESPN
LAS VEGAS BOWL
The Las Vegas Bowl is December 23, 2023, and is the Pac-12 against the Big Ten. Last year, Oregon State defeated Florida.
Time: 7:30 Eastern, 4:30 Pacific
Network: ABC
FIRST RESPONDER BOWL
The First Responder Bowl is December 26, and will be the ACC vs. one of the SEC/AAC/Pac-12.
Time: 5:30 Eastern, 2:30 Pacific
Network: ESPN
ALAMO BOWL
The Alamo Bowl is on December 28 between the Big 12 and Pac-12. Last year Washington and Texas faced each other.
Time: 9:15 Eastern, 6:15 Pacific
Network: ESPN
SUN BOWL
The Sun Bowl is on December 29 and will feature the ACC against the Pac-12. Last season, UCLA collapsed down the stretch to lose to Pitt.
Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern, 11:10 a.m. Pacific
Network: CBS
HOLIDAY BOWL
The date is not set for the Holiday Bowl, but the game is in San Diego. Last year Oregon and North Carolina played each other.
The start time and network have not been announced, either. The Holiday Bowl lawsuit filed against the Pac-12 and UCLA might have something to do with the lack of an announced date and time.
ROSE BOWL
This year the Rose Bowl will be on January 1. It is the College Football Playoff semifinal game, so the Pac-12 champion has to make the playoff in order to reach this game.
Time: 5 Eastern, 2 Pacific
Network: ESPN