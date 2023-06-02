2023 Pac-12 college football bowl schedule

The college football season is still months away from beginning, but the excitement is brewing all around the country.

One of the big generators of excitement over the past few days: the release of early-season television schedules plus the full bowl schedule for the coming season. We now have network assignments, start times, and some new bowl sponsors, such as the Pop Tarts Bowl (in Orlando) replacing what had been known as the Cheez-It Bowl (which was previously the Camping World Bowl).

This is, of course, the last Pac-12 football season in which USC and UCLA will be Pac-12 members. Next year, it’s off to the Big Ten.

Let’s give you the Pac-12 bowl schedule for the 2023 season, via Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire:

LA BOWL

The LA Bowl takes place on December 16, 2023, and features the MWC against the Pac-12.

The game is at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, 4:30 p.m. Pacific, on ABC.

INDEPENDENCE BOWL

Dec 23, 2022; Shreveport, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Nathaniel Dell (1) reacts after receiving the 2022 Independence Bowl trophy after defeating the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Independence Bowl takes place on December 16 and now features the Pac-12 against the Big 12.

Time: 9:15 Eastern, 6:15 Pacific

Network: ESPN

GASPARILLA BOWL

Dec 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson and offensive lineman Je’Vionte’ Nash (53) and quarterback Sam Hartman (10) lift the trophys after beating the Missouri Tigers in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Gasparilla Bowl is on December 22. This game will be the ACC vs. one of the AAC, SEC, or Pac-12.

Time: 6:30 Eastern, 3:30 Pacific

Network: ESPN

LAS VEGAS BOWL

Dec 17, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Oregon State Beavers celebrate with the Las Vegas Bowl trophy after defeating the Florida Gators 30-3 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Bowl is December 23, 2023, and is the Pac-12 against the Big Ten. Last year, Oregon State defeated Florida.

Time: 7:30 Eastern, 4:30 Pacific

Network: ABC

FIRST RESPONDER BOWL

Dec 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detailed view of the 2022 First Responder trophy after the Memphis Tigers defeat the Utah State AggiesÊat Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The First Responder Bowl is December 26, and will be the ACC vs. one of the SEC/AAC/Pac-12.

Time: 5:30 Eastern, 2:30 Pacific

Network: ESPN

ALAMO BOWL

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Texas Longhorns in the 2022 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Alamo Bowl is on December 28 between the Big 12 and Pac-12. Last year Washington and Texas faced each other.

Time: 9:15 Eastern, 6:15 Pacific

Network: ESPN

SUN BOWL

The Sun Bowl is on December 29 and will feature the ACC against the Pac-12. Last season, UCLA collapsed down the stretch to lose to Pitt.

Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern, 11:10 a.m. Pacific

Network: CBS

HOLIDAY BOWL

The date is not set for the Holiday Bowl, but the game is in San Diego. Last year Oregon and North Carolina played each other.

The start time and network have not been announced, either. The Holiday Bowl lawsuit filed against the Pac-12 and UCLA might have something to do with the lack of an announced date and time.

ROSE BOWL

This year the Rose Bowl will be on January 1. It is the College Football Playoff semifinal game, so the Pac-12 champion has to make the playoff in order to reach this game.

Time: 5 Eastern, 2 Pacific

Network: ESPN

