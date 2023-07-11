2023 Outlook: Meet FSU football's tight end for the upcoming season

Florida State football's 2023 season is almost here.

The Seminoles are spending their summer preparing for fall training camp and a potentially huge 2023 season with high expectations.

So, we have some time to get familiar with each position group.

Next up are the nine tight ends that are featured on FSU's roster as of July 13, 2023.

Here's a look at the Seminoles' TE room for the 2023 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look at the past previews: Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Defensive Backs | Linebackers | Wide receivers | Defensive linemen

FSU Tight Ends: Who's Back?

Redshirt junior Markeston Douglas started slowly in 2022, working his way into playing shape. Once he found his game, he took off. He finishes the season with 14 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

The 6-4, 274-pounder posted four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in the Cheez-It Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

Redshirt sophomore Brian Courtney is listed as a tight end and linebacker on the roster. He could factor in at tight end after appearing in 12 games last season and making one reception for 12 yards.

Advertisement

Preston Daniel started twice and appeared in 13 games last season, finishing with three receptions for 15 yards and one touchdown. He also added one tackle.

Jackson West missed the 2022 season due to injury and redshirted. He could factor in this season.

FSU Tight Ends: Who's New?

South Carolina transfer Jaheim Bell brings multiple dimensions to the FSU offense. The 6-3, 230-pound tight end caught passes and was involved in the run game for the Gamecocks.

He finished with 25 catches for 231 yards and two touchdowns while turning 73 carries into 261 yards and three scores last season.

Another transfer, Kyle Morlock, came to the Seminoles via the Division II level. He played three seasons at Shorter.

Advertisement

The 6-6, 230-pounder appeared in all 11 games in 2022, leading the team with 30 receptions, 446 yards and six touchdowns.

FSU Tight Ends: Who's Starting?

As the incumbent returner, Douglas is the most likely to start training camp as the starter. He is also the best blocker of the group.

Bell has the most upside of the group and can be used in a variety of ways, as Norvell did with hybrid players Tony Pollard and Antonio Gibson in his time at Memphis.

Morlock is the most experienced player of the trio and could bring the veteran presence to the group. But he is also the least proven at the Division I level.

Florida State Seminoles' Defensive Lineman as of July 13, 2023

Defensive Line Coach: Chris Thomsen

Advertisement

Jaheim Bell — Redshirt Junior

Jimmy Casey — Redshirt Freshman

*Brian Courtney — Sophomore

Preston Daniel — Redshirt Junior

Markeston Douglas — Redshirt Junior

Kyle Morlock — Redshirt Junior

Vance Nicklaus — Redshirt Sophomore

Jerrale Powers — Redshirt Freshman

Jackson West — Redshirt Sophomore

Also listed on roster as a linebacker

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU Football: Getting familiar with the Seminoles' tight ends