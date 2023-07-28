2023 Outlook: Meet Florida State football's special teams unit for the upcoming season

Florida State football's 2023 season is almost here.

The Seminoles are spending their summer preparing for fall training camp and a potentially huge 2023 season with high expectations.

So, we have some time to get familiar with each position group.

Next up is the special teams unit for FSU. Here's a look at the Seminoles' special teamers for the 2023 season.

Take a look at the past previews: Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Defensive Backs | Linebackers | Wide receivers | Defensive linemen | Tight ends

FSU Specialists: Who's Kicking?

Ryan Fitzgerald is the incumbent starter but following struggles last season, the Seminoles have brought in some competition. Former Chiles standout and ETSU star Tyler Keltner transferred to FSU as a walk-on and could push Fitzgerald.

Keltner, a two-time All-Southern Conference kicker, was 56-for-74 on field goal attempts and 131-of-131 on PA during his three years at ETSU and holds the career program records for field goals and PATs.

Fitzgerald was 12 for 20 on field goals last season and made 57 of his 58 PATs for the season. He went through a stretch during the season in which he struggled to make his kicks. FSU never wavered in their faith in going back to him publicly but notably attempted fewer field goals when in longer field goal territory and manageable fourth-down situations.

Redshirt junior Alex Mastromanno will return as the primary punter for the Seminoles, as well as the holder on field goals. He averaged 41.8 yards on 34 punts, with five going at least 50 yards.

The Aussie landed 14 punts inside the 20-yard line and forced a fair catch on nine punts.

FSU Specialists: Who's Snapping?

James Rosenberry Jr., a redshirt senior, started in all 13 games as the Seminoles' long snapper in 2022. The Delaware, Maryland native originally transferred to FSU from Maryland for the 2021 season.

Freshman Payton Naylor was rated the No. 5 long snapper in the nation and an honorable mention All-American by Kohl’s Professional Camps while playing high school football at Maclay.

Heisman and Championship hopes: How Jordan Travis, FSU players are dealing with hype

FSU Specialists: Who's Returning?

Starting running back Trey Benson was inserted to return kicks for the Seminoles and in his first game returning kicks took one back for a touchdown against Boston College. He is the favorite to retain return duties.

If FSU wants to rest their best back on special teams, receivers Winston Wright, Ja'Khi Douglas and freshman newcomer Destyn Hill are two guys who could be called upon for either punt returns or kick returns.

With the embarrassment of riches the Seminoles have at skill positions, particularly cornerback and receiver, they will have plenty of options in case of injury or performance to go with.

Florida State Seminoles Special Teamers as of July 30, 2023

Mac Chiumento, Punter — Redshirt Freshman

Ryan Fitzgerald, Kicker — Redshirt Junior

Tyler Keltner, Kicker — Redshirt Senior

Alex Mastromanno, Punter — Redshirt Junior

Max Larson, Kicker — Redshirt Sophomore

Peyton Naylor, Long Snapper — Freshman

James Rosenberry, Jr., Long Snapper — Redshirt Senior

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football: Getting to know the Seminoles' 2023 special teamers