2023 Outlook: Meet FAMU football's tight ends for the upcoming season

Florida A&M's 2023 football season is on the way.

Currently, the Rattlers are spending their summer preparing for fall training camp's Aug. 2 report date.

So, we have some time to get familiar with each position group.

FAMU's offense features five tight ends as of July 12, 2023; four are returners and one is a newcomer.

Here's a look at the Rattlers' tight ends for the 2023 season.

FAMU Tight Ends: Who's Back?

Florida A&M University tight end Kamari Young (with ball) runs the ball after making a catch against Southern at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

Kamari Young, redshirt senior, has been a starter since arriving to FAMU in 2019. The Godby alumnus and Tallahassee native finished 2022 with 14 receptions for 181 yards.

Koby Gross, redshirt senior, is entering his second year with the Rattlers since transferring from crosstown program, NCAA Division I-FBS Florida State. Gross had three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown last season.

Jeremiah Pruitte, redshirt senior, is about to play his third season with FAMU since transferring from FBS Colorado State. Pruitte had 12 catches, 103 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in 2022.

Roland Smith III, redshirt sophomore, is also back, but didn't play any significant playing time a season ago.

Jackson Gay, redshirt sophomore, is new to the team and is from Panama City's Bozeman High School.

FAMU Tight Ends: Who's Starting?

Florida A&M Rattlers tight end Jeremiah Pruitte (0) dives over a defender. The FAMU Rattlers defeated the BCU Wildcats 41-20 during the annual Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

At times, FAMU rolls its tight ends outside with the wide receivers. Even in the trips formation.

But the Rattlers usually utilize the tight ends traditionally on the line of scrimmage as an extra blocker and receiver.

Young will be the starter for the fourth consecutive season as a versatile threat that can control the edge for running backs paired with catching passes from the quarterback.

Pruitte will get a lot of playing time, too if past seasons are an indicator. Pruitte is actually a converted wide receiver-to-tight end since coming to FAMU in 2021, which is why he's a reliable target off the line.

Gross played a lot last season, and can get even more run with another year in the system as the Rattlers have a three-headed tight end monster at their disposal.

Florida A&M Rattlers Tight Ends as of July 12, 2023

Aug 27, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA;Florida A&M Rattlers H back Koby Gross (18) makes a catch during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tight Ends Coach: James Spady

Jackson Gay

Koby Gross

Jeremiah Pruitte

Roland Smith III

Kamari Young

