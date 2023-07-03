2023 Outlook: Meet FAMU football's Dark Cloud Defense defensive linemen for the upcoming season

Florida A&M's 2023 football season is on the way.

Currently, the Rattlers are spending their summer preparing for fall training camp's Aug. 2 report date.

So, we have some time to get familiar with each position group.

FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense features 14 linemen as of July 3, 2023; eight returners and six new additions to the squad.

Here's a look at the Rattlers' defensive lineman for the 2023 season.

FAMU Defensive Linemen: Who's Back?

Florida A&M Rattlers defensive lineman Kamari Stephens (97) celebrates as FAMU faces Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Rattler Nation froze when Kamari Stephens entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. But he ultimately decided to return to the team with two years of eligibility remaining, spurning Power 5 and Division I-FBS offers in the process. Stephens, redshirt senior, had an HBCU All-American output in 2022, leading FAMU with ten sacks and adding 13 tackles for loss.

Gentle Hunt will be back after making a full recovery after offseason ankle surgery. Hunt, redshirt junior, has been a starter since 2021. He was named Phil Steele All-SWAC Third Team after tallying 30 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Dre Jones also had offseason surgery on his shoulder and will return. The redshirt senior finished 2022 with 17 tackes, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and a fumble recovery in his first year with FAMU since transferring from FBS Abilene Christian.

Stanley Mentor is a graduate student and playing his third season with FAMU since transferring from fellow HBCU Lane College. Mentor had 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks in 2022.

If you watched the 2022 Florida Blue Florida Classic, the name Anthony Dunn Jr. is familiar. The rising redshirt sophomore finished the game with six tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble as the Rattlers defeated the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 41-20 in Orlando.

FAMU Defensive Linemen: Who's New?

Tarleton State football defensive lineman Makody Roberton (50) looks on during a game. He signed with Florida A&M football's 2023 recruiting class.

The Rattlers are just about split even with returning players and newcomers.

Tyrese Gibson-Battles, junior, is making the jump to Division I from Garden City Community College. He finished with 24 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and an interception a season ago. He practiced with FAMU during the spring.

Cherif Seye has experience playing against FAMU. Out of high school, Seye briefly played for Florida Classic rivals BCU. Then, he transferred to Southeastern Louisiana, which defeated the Rattlers in the first round of the 2021 FCS playoffs. Seye had 16 tackles for SELU in 2021. He also practiced with FAMU during the spring.

Dakar Edwards is coming from FCS Stony Brook as a graduate student with a year of eligibility remaining. In 2022, Edwards finished with 30 tackles and three sacks for the Seawolves.

Makody Robertson is another grad transfer, arriving to FAMU from FCS Tarleton State. Robertson collected 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and four quarterback hurries for the Texans in 2022.

FAMU Defensive Linemen: Who's Starting?

Florida A&M football defensive lineman Gentle Hunt (92) celebrates a fumble recovery with safety Lovie Jenkins against Alabama State at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

The Rattlers run a standard four-man front with two defensive ends and two defensive tackles.

Stephens and Jones will likely set the edge for FAMU's defensive lineman. Stephens usually plays both a standup rusher role, but can put his hand in the dirt too. Jones plays the traditional defensive end in a three-point stance.

Hunt and Mentor will hold down the middle as upperclassmen that have proved to be capable players over the years.

Seye and Battles will definitely get some run as edge rushers with experience.

He's young, but don't sleep on Dunn. He showed flashes to be one of FAMU's stars of tomorrow in what some call the biggest game of the year against BCU.

Florida A&M Rattlers Defensive Lineman as of July 3, 2023

Florida A&M Rattlers defensive lineman Anthony Dunn Jr. (53) recovers a fumble against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at the 2022 Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando Florida, Saturday, November 19, 2022

Defensive Line Coach: Milton Patterson

James Ash

Deondri Clark

Anthony Dunn Jr.

Dakar Edwards

Tyrese Gibson-Battles

Gentle Hunt

Dre Jones

Stanley Mentor

Gabriel Nance

Malakei Owens

Makody Robertson

Lafonzo Ruffin Jr.

Cherif Seye

Kamari Stephens

