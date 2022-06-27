2023 OT target Christopher Terek picks up pair of 247Sports crystal ball predictions to Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa has some serious momentum on the recruiting trail. After its largest and most important recruiting weekend of the year, the Hawkeyes already picked up a commitment from talented, four-star offensive tackle Trevor Lauck out of Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, Ind.

Lauck’s commitment comes on the heels of fellow June pledges from four-star running back Kendrick Raphael of Naples High School (Fla.), three-star offensive tackle Cannon Leonard of Iroquois West High School (Ill.) and three-star EDGE David Caulker of North High School (Iowa).

These decisions from Caulker, Lauck, Leonard and Raphael bring Iowa’s current commitment total in the 2023 class to a baker’s dozen. According to 247Sports, the Hawkeyes’ 13 commitments comprise the nation’s No. 17 class. Meanwhile, Rivals rates Iowa’s 2023 class No. 18 nationally and On3 ranks the Hawkeyes’ current commits as the No. 29 class.

Across those respective team rankings, Iowa has the Big Ten’s No. 5 class according to 247Sports, the Big Ten’s No. 6 class according to Rivals and the Big Ten’s No. 6 class according to On3.

According to a pair of 247Sports experts, it should be about to get even better. 247Sports’ Sam Webb of TheMichiganInsider and David Eickholt of HawkeyeInsider both submitted crystal ball predictions for three-star offensive tackle Christopher Terek to commit to the Hawkeyes on June 23 and June 24, respectively. On3’s EJ Holland also put in a prediction for Terek to Iowa on June 20.

Terek was on hand this past weekend for Iowa’s big recruiting weekend and he is deciding between Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. The 6-foot-6, 295 pound offensive tackle is rated by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 56 offensive tackle and the No. 16 player from Illinois.

On3 ranks the Glenbard West High School product as the No. 54 interior offensive lineman and the No. 12 player from Illinois in the 2023 class, while Rivals lists Terek as the No. 53 offensive tackle and the No. 9 player from Illinois.

Included below is a look at Terek’s junior season Hudl tape from Glenbard West High School, his full recruiting profile and Iowa’s full list of 2023 commits.

Christopher Terek's recruiting profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 16 56 Rivals 3 N/A 9 53 ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 12 54 247 Composite 3 629 10 54

Vitals

Hometown Glen Ellyn, Ill. Projected Position OT Height 6-6 Weight 295 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on May 10

Visited on June 23

Other notable offers

Illinois

Wisconsin

Michigan

Iowa State

Minnesota

Twitter

