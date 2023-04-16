2023 Orange & White Game: Vols’ quarterbacks by the numbers

Tennessee concluded spring practices with its annual Orange & White Game Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

The White defeated the Orange, 17-14, before a crowd of 58,473.

Tennessee will look to replace starting quarterback Hendon Hooker in 2023.

Redshirt senior Joe Milton III, early enrollee freshman Nico Iamaleava Jr. and redshirt junior Gaston Moore appeared in the Orange & White Game as quarterbacks for the Vols.

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel discussed the Vols’ quarterback play after the game.

“For the quarterbacks today, I thought there was a lot of game management that was really good,” Heupel said. “You know, all in all, their eyes and decision making were pretty sound. There are some things accuracy wise that we have to continue to get better at. There are some things in situational football that you can’t do that they’ll learn from.

“That group has been really good with the way they compete and help each other in the meeting room, out on the grass. There’s a lot of development that’s left inside of that room. I love what they’ve done this spring, but we’ve got to continue to grow. That’s the reality of where you’re at when you end spring ball. You have a long way to go before you’re ready to play a football game. We have time, we’re got to be urgent in the way that we prepare. That starts when we get rolling next week.”

Below are Tennessee’s quarterbacks by the numbers in the 2023 Orange & White Game.

Joe Milton III

Passing attempts: 9-of-13

Passing yards: 79

Passing touchdowns: 1

Interceptions: 0

Rushing attempts: 4

Rushing yards: -9

Rushing touchdowns: 0

Nico Iamaleava Jr.

Passing attempts: 8-of-16

Passing yards: 112

Passing touchdowns: 0

Interceptions: 0

Rushing attempts: 6

Rushing yards: 3

Rushing touchdowns: 0

Gaston Moore

Passing attempts: 8-of-11

Passing yards: 94

Passing touchdowns: 2

Interceptions: 1

Rushing attempts: 5

Rushing yards: 14

Rushing touchdowns: 0

