2023 OL RyQueze McElderry decommits from Georgia football

Georgia football lost a pair of commitments to start the month of July. The Bulldogs lost one commitment from RyQueze McElderry.

McElderry, a three-star offensive line recruit, is a member of the class of 2023. Georgia football now has 12 commitments in the class of 2023. The Bulldogs have secured commitments from two 2023 offensive linemen.

McElderry committed to Georgia in December 2021. McElderry plays high school football and basketball for Anniston High School in Anniston, Alabama. The three-star offensive line prospect holds scholarship offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida State, Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia.

McElderry is 6-foot-3 and 340 pounds. He primarily plays offensive guard.

On film, McElderry is very powerful. The three-star offensive guard frequently locks opposing defensive linemen and controls them for the rest of the play. The Anniston High School star played a lot of right tackle in his impressive highlights, but he could convert to offensive guard at the college level.

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are a team to watch with McElderry. The Anniston standout also recently visited Tennessee.

More!