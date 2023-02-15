2023 Ohio State QB Lincoln Kienholz shows off athleticism with windmill dunk

Ohio State seems to be getting more than just a quarterback in Lincoln Kienholz.

After committing to Ohio State, the 2023 four-star quarterback commit continues to make highlight-reel dunks on the basketball court for Riggs High School in Pierre, South Dakota.

Amir Riep looks for 'home': Former Ohio State DB Amir Riep looks for college football 'home' after not-guilty verdict

What Jordan Marshall could bring to OSU:Ohio State football vies for attention of 2024 'once-in-a-coaching-career' RB Jordan Marshall

In a recent game against Bismarck High School, Kienholz recorded a steal and ended the ensuing fast break with a windmill dunk, leading to an eruption from the home crowd.

Dunk of the year candidate? @DigitalZSD love the reaction from teammates and young fans as much as the dunk itself @LincolnKienholz pic.twitter.com/6zsWtQLBIo — Jon Winkler (@Jawink20) February 11, 2023

Success on the basketball court is nothing new for Kienholz, who averaged 19.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a junior, earning South Dakota 2A all-state honors.

But it was a this dunk that got the attention of people inside Ohio State football's facility.

Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis saw this level of athleticism from Kienholz when he visited South Dakota.

Story continues

"The guy's a competitor," Dennis said. "He does everything. He's extremely athletic, he competes. There was a two-minute drive that he doesn't play defense, but they were like, 'He ywe know they are going to throw it right here.' They put him back at safety and I think he had an interception int he state championship game. I just think his competitiveness and then his production on the field along with him being an athlete and what he can do."

In three seasons as the Governors’ starting quarterback, Kienholz threw for 7,654 yards, 87 touchdowns and 26 interceptions according to MaxPreps, while adding 2,605 yards and 22 touchdowns in the run game.

Has someone checked to make sure the Pierre rims are regulation?! #SDPreps | 🎥 @Jakemm10 pic.twitter.com/8Z77mtPGTY — Digital Z South Dakota (@DigitalZSD) February 11, 2023

And Kienholz improved, following up a 20-touchdown, 16-interception sophomore season with 67 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his final two seasons combined, boosting his completion percentage to 67.7% as a senior.

With that athleticism, Kienholz told The Dispatch that it's something he sees Ohio State developing.

“It’s Ohio State,” Kienholz said. “They have a great track record with their quarterbacks with the past four or five getting drafted and everything. I think they know what they are doing there. It’s a pretty good process to trust.”

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 2023 Ohio State QB Lincoln Kienholz shows off athleticism