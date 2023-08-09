2023 Ohio State Football Schedule: Downloadable smartphone wallpaper

Never miss a game this season with our College Wire downloadable 2022 Ohio State Buckeyes football schedule. Use it as wallpaper for your locked screen on your smartphone and let everyone know how to plan life events like weddings and births around the Scarlet and Gray calendar.

Marquee games include a visit to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on Sep 23. The Buckeyes host Penn State on Oct 21. And this year the big game is at Michigan on Nov 25 with a College Football Playoff berth most likely on the line. It’s not an easy schedule by any means, but one that should result in some memorable moments.

Also, share it with friends and let them have the schedule with them at all times too!

Download Ohio State Buckeyes 2023 football schedule here

