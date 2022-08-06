2023 Offensive tackle Naquil Betrand commits to Texas A&M

Whoop! Texas A&M has landed their 10th recruit and third offensive line prospect in their 2023 recruiting cycle, this time receiving a commitment from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native and 3-Star offensive tackle prospect, Naquil Betrand. He is currently ranked as the 78th offensive tackle prospect in the country, and the 18th-ranked player in Pennsylvania. Betrand chose the Aggies over Georgia, Syracuse, Auburn, Kentucky, and Penn State.

Naquil Betrand’s commitment to the Aggies has been in the making for the last couple of weeks, culminating in his visit during the recruiting pool party on Saturday, July 30th. As a former commit to Colorado, Betrand de-committed on July 4th, while previously taking an unofficial visit to Texas A&M on April 7th, a day before they offered him on April 8th. With the past success Jimbo Fisher has had in the Pennsylvania area in the last two recruiting classes, Betrand’s commitment shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, as the program recently signed current starting defensive back Tyreek Chappell, and defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy in the 2021 class, and defensive end Enai White in the 2022 class.

In a brief scouting report, I analyzed Betrand’s skillset and ability on the field:

Standing at 6-7, 310lbs, Betrand has a wide base while displaying impressive footwork and quickness in run blocking, and shows his natural athleticism while consistently getting to the second level of the defense. In pass protection, he shows great balance, is quick out of his stance, and displays adequate hand strength and positioning while utilizing his length against smaller pass rushers.

After adding Naquil Betrand to an already immensely talented offensive line group for 2023, the overall class ranking has officially risen to 30th overall, according to 247Sports. Overall, the Aggies coaching staff and especially offensive line coach Steve Addazio have got to be grinning from ear to ear after this news. Gig ‘Em!

