2023 offensive lineman Clinton Barlow receives offers from Vols, Georgia

2023 offensive line prospect Clinton Barlow received a preferred walk-on opportunity from Tennessee Saturday.

“Honored to receive a PWO offer from the University of Tennessee,” Barlow announced.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Barlow is from Charlotte Catholic High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Barlow announced a preferred walk-on opportunity with Georgia on Jan. 11.

“I am excited to say I received a PWO offer from the University of Georgia,” he announced.

The 2023 season will be the third for Tennessee under head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record, including one bowl win, in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire