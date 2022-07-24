2023 Offensive lineman Chase Bisontis commits to Texas A&M!

Gig ‘Em! Top 2023 offensive line prospect Chase Bisontis has announced his commitment to join the Aggies 2023 recruiting class! Today, at 5:00 PM Eastern, 4:00 Pm Central, Bisontis made one of the most important decisions in his young playing career to venture all the way to College Station, Texas from Ramsey, New Jersey to don the maroon and white for the next four years of his life.

This is a huge commitment for Texas A&M after what has been a disappointing summer from a recruiting standpoint up until today, as Bisontis is now the highest-rated recruit in Aggie’s current class according to 247Sports, rated as the No.1 player in New Jersey, the 62nd player in the country, and the 16th offensive tackle in the class.

From 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn, Dohn described Bisontis’s ability on the field, and what he’ll be bringing to the Aggies for years to come:

Has size and body type to be a swing offensive lineman to play right tackle or on interior. Has frame capable of playing at 290 or above. Saw live in camp situations and in game action. Bends well and shows ability to sink hips and explode up and into defender. Physical run blocker. Drives back defensive lineman with violent initial punch. Plays physical and goes to whistle. Lower body strength evident, and allows for correction within play. Stays engaged and drives legs to create running lanes. Athleticism shows when pulling and blocking in space. Scrapes and gets to second level well. Has to be more consistent in sinking hips. Hand placement is inconsistent. Has to continue to work on pass pro. Often leans and reaches rather than staying patient and sitting in base. Needs to work on mirroring when defensive player changes direction. Continued development needed with lateral movement. Plenty of room for technique development makes him high-level prospect. Has all-conference ability at Power 5 level. Mid to early round NFL draft potential.

Story continues

Bisontis picked the Aggies over the likes of home state Rutgers, LSU, and Michigan State, and don’t look now, but his commitment could be the start of a potential commitment flood in the coming days and weeks, especially with the annual recruiting pool party happening very, very soon.

List