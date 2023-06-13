2023 No. 2 quarterback room: Philadelphia Eagles

The first one was easy. The Chiefs have the best overall quarterback function in the NFL.

It gets a little more difficult at No. 2.

Remember, this isn’t a quarterback ranking. It looks at everything. Starter, backups, coaches, etc.

When considering all those factors, the Eagles come in second.

Jalen Hurts had a breakout season last year, only his third in the league. He has a massive contract that reflects the organization’s faith in him.

Last year, the Eagles found a perfect balance of running and passing, and he excelled at both. His leadership skills already rank among the best in the league. And he’s only going to get better.

The signing of Marcus Mariota will make the Eagles better, too. Mariota’s skill set better matches Hurts. If/when Mariota plays, the Eagles should be able to retain much of the playbook, making the transition easier for the rest of the offense.

The Eagles also have a solid coaching infrastructure, starting with head coach Nick Sirianni. In his first year on the job (2021), Sirianni realized that the Eagles should pivot to a run-heavy offense. And it worked. Last year, they beefed up the passing game. It also worked.

And while it all worked well enough to get offensive coordinator Shane Steichen a promotion in Indy, Sirianni is still there. Brian Johnson, the 2021-22 quarterbacks coach, got the promotion. Alex Tanney, who joined the coaching staff in 2021, is the new position coach.

There will be continuity, given that Sirianni is an offensive guy. There’s every reason to expect Hurts and the offense to be even better in 2023.

And remember this. The Eagles have perfected the short-yardage, push-the-quarterback play. It makes it easy to extend drives and ultimately to score points.

All things considered, the Eagles are second only to the Chiefs when it comes to the overall quality of the quarterback position. In a watered-down NFC, it makes Philly the odds-on favorite to return to the Super Bowl.

