2023 NIT bracket: Schedule, TV channels for the men’s tournament

The National Invitational Tournament field is set and will feature an interesting mix of college basketball teams. Big 12 powerhouse Oklahoma State headlines the 32-team field as one of four No. 1 seeds. The other top seeds are Oregon, Rutgers and Clemson.

The NIT will begin opening round action on March 14-15. The first three rounds will be held on the college campus of the higher seeds. However, there will be a new venue for both the semifinals and the championship rounds.

This season, Orleans Arena in Las Vegas will host the final rounds. In recent years, the final rounds were held at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The NIT has been played every year since 1938. The tournament halted play due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned in 2021. Each NIT team narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament and accepted the invitation to play in the annual event.

Here is a look at the 2023 NIT bracket.

NIT Schedule

First round: March 14-15

Second round: March 18-19

Quarterfinal: March 21-22

Semifinal: March 28

Final: March 30

Top left bracket

1. Oklahoma State vs. Youngstown State (7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, ESPN+)

4. Washington State vs. Eastern Washington (11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, ESPNU)

3. North Texas vs. Alcorn State (8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, ESPN+)

2. Sam Houston vs. Santa Clara (9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, ESPN+)

Bottom left bracket

1. Oregon vs. UC Irvine (11 p.m. ET on Wednesday, ESN2)

4. Florida vs. UCF (7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, ESPN2)

3. Wisconsin vs. Bradley (9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, ESPN)

2. Liberty vs. Villanova (9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, ESPN2)

Top right bracket

1. Rutgers vs. Hofstra (7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, ESPNU)

4. Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech (9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, ESPN2)

3. New Mexico vs. Utah Valley (10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, ESPN+)

2. Colorado vs. Seton Hall (11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, ESPN2)

Bottom right bracket

1. Clemson vs. Morehead State (7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, ESPN+)

4. UAB vs. Southern Miss (7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, ESPN+)

3. Vanderbilt vs. Yale (9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, ESPNU)

2. Michigan vs. Toledo (7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, ESPN2)

