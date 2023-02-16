2023 NHL trade deadline: Updated Bruins rumors, trade targets and roster needs

2023 NHL trade deadline: Updated Bruins rumors and trade targets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The March 3 NHL trade deadline is two weeks away, and the Boston Bruins, judging by the latest rumors, seem to be in the mix for several of the best players to likely be made available.

That makes sense when you consider the Bruins are leading the league standings with a 40-8-5 record -- seven points above the Carolina Hurricanes.

Boston's championship window might not be open for much longer given the age of some of the team's players and the uncertain contractual futures of Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and David Pastrnak, so you could make a case that the franchise should have an all-in mentality at this year's trade deadline.

Here's an update on the latest Bruins rumors and which players they should target on the trade market.

Latest rumors

Updated trade targets

Jakob Chychrun

The Bruins could use another goal-scoring winger (preferably a right wing) and/or a bottom-six center who can take faceoffs, kill penalties and add some size/toughness to the lineup. Bottom-six depth is important, and one more veteran for that group would be a nice upgrade for the B's roster.

Here are some forwards the Bruins should pursue before the trade deadline.

Nick Bjugstad, C, Coyotes

Jonathan Toews, C, Blackhawks

Ivan Barbashev, C, Blues

Noel Acciari, C, Blues

Max Domi, C/LW/RW, Blackhawks

Nick Bonino, C/LW, Sharks

Kevin LeBlanc, RW, Sharks

A top-four defenseman like Chychrun would be a blockbuster move, but even a third-pairing defenseman who can play in tough, defensive situations, block shots and kill penalties would be a strong addition.

Depth on the blue line is critical to playoff success, and the Bruins have been deficient in this area during some of their recent playoff runs, including the 2019 and 2021 postseasons. You can never have enough quality NHL-caliber defensemen, especially in the playoffs when injuries are inevitably a factor.

Here are some defensemen the B's should target prior to March 3.