NHL playoffs: Second-round matchups, schedule, how to watch
Some intriguing matchups highlight the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, after many of the NHL's traditional postseason powers fell in Round 1.
The start of the NHL playoffs did not disappoint following a record-setting regular season, with many of the league's traditional contenders, including the Bruins, Lightning and Avalanche, all ousted in the first round.
With the dust now settled, here's who's playing who, when they face off and where to watch each second-round series.
Eastern Conference
Toronto (A2) vs. Florida (WC2)
Game 1: Panthers @ Maple Leafs — Tuesday, May 2 (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)
Game 2: Panthers @ Maple Leafs — Thursday, May 4 (7:00 p.m. ET, TNT | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)
Carolina (M1) vs. New Jersey (M2)
Game 1: Devils @ Hurricanes — Wednesday, May 3 (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)
Game 2: Devils @ Hurricanes — Friday, May 5 (TBD)
Western Conference
Dallas (C2) vs. Seattle (WC1)
Game 1: Kraken @ Stars — Tuesday, May 2 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)
Game 2: Kraken @ Stars — Thursday, May 4 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)
Vegas (P1) vs. Edmonton (P2)
Game 1: Oilers @ Golden Knights — Wednesday, May 3 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)
Game 2: Oilers @ Golden Knights — Friday, May 5 (TBD)