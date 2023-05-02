The start of the NHL playoffs did not disappoint following a record-setting regular season, with many of the league's traditional contenders, including the Bruins, Lightning and Avalanche, all ousted in the first round.

With the dust now settled, here's who's playing who, when they face off and where to watch each second-round series.

Eastern Conference

Game 1: Panthers @ Maple Leafs — Tuesday, May 2 (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Game 2: Panthers @ Maple Leafs — Thursday, May 4 (7:00 p.m. ET, TNT | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Carolina (M1) vs. New Jersey (M2)

Game 1: Devils @ Hurricanes — Wednesday, May 3 (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Game 2: Devils @ Hurricanes — Friday, May 5 (TBD)

Some juicy matchups highlight the second round of the NHL playoffs. (Photo via USA TODAY Sports)

Western Conference

Game 1: Kraken @ Stars — Tuesday, May 2 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Game 2: Kraken @ Stars — Thursday, May 4 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Game 1: Oilers @ Golden Knights — Wednesday, May 3 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Game 2: Oilers @ Golden Knights — Friday, May 5 (TBD)