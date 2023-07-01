2023 NHL free agency tracker: Latest rumors, news, contracts from Day 1

The most exciting part of the NHL offseason has arrived.

Free agency begins Saturday at noon ET, when teams can officially sign players from rival teams to new contracts.

Salary cap space is limited for many teams because the cap rose just $1 million to $83.5 million for the 2023-24 season. As a result, we might see a lot of one-year contracts for players with the hopes of cashing in next summer when the cap is projected to be much higher.

It should still be a busy Day 1, though, as teams look to scoop up the best veterans on the market, including players such as Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan O'Reilly and Dmitry Orlov.

Keep it right here with our NHL free agency live blog for all of the latest rumors, contract details and more throughout Saturday.

12:26 p.m.: Blake Wheeler is headed to New York.

#NYR have agreed to terms with winger Blake Wheeler on a one-year deal.@DailyFaceoff @CapFriendly. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2023

12:15 p.m.: We have updates on Ryan O'Reilly, Connor Brown and more.

4x$4.5 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2023

Ryan Reaves in TOR will be 3x$1.35 when it's done — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2023

12:05 p.m.: Here are the latest updates just a few minutes into free agency.

Joel Edmundson traded to the @Capitals for a 3rd and a 7th round pick @CanadiensMTL — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 1, 2023

So, sudden change. Matt Nieto goes to Pittsburgh for 2 years $900,000 per. Long story. Lol — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

The Canucks are talking with agent for D Carson Soucy.



Believe 2 sides talking about a 2-3 year deal just over 3 million. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) July 1, 2023

Rangers "are in the mix" for Wheeler, per source. Presumably would be one year-over 35 with bonuses. Would add another 30-something to a veteran top 6 filled with over-30's. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) July 1, 2023

Noon: NHL free agency is underway.

11:52 a.m.: Alex Killorn is headed to the UFA market.

Agent Matt Keator says client Alex Killorn is headed to the UFA market. Last minute negotiations with the Tampa Bay Lightning did not produce an extension.

Killorn tied for UFA lead with 27 goals this past season@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

11:51 a.m.: Blake Wheeler is a name to keep an eye on.

Blake Wheeler continues to nail down his options. Hearing the New York Rangers are a strong contender at this point. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

11:38 a.m.: Here are some more updates.

Hearing Mackenzie Blackwood will not be hitting the market. Sounds like he's agreed to terms with #sjsharks, expected to come in around 2 years x $2.5 million.@DailyFaceoff @CapFriendly — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2023

Some late updates: sounds like longtime PIT D Brian Dumoulin is not returning to the Penguins and will hit the market — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2023

Expect Matt Nieto to sign a two year deal in Edmonton. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

The Panthers are signing goaltender Anthony Stolarz, per source. Sounds like a 1-year deal in the rage of $1M. — David Dwork (@DavidDwork) July 1, 2023

11:24 a.m.: Alex Killorn is one of the top centers who could be available.

Alex Killorn and the Lightning are still talking. Both parties are working hard on an extension but the clock is ticking. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 1, 2023

11:19 a.m.: A two-time 40-goal scorer could be traded today.

Led to believe some a new team or two have entered the mix on DeBrincat. #Sens https://t.co/lnjTKwJIpV — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) July 1, 2023

10:55 a.m.: It looks like the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers are adding defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who was bought out by the Vancouver Canucks last month.

10:20 a.m. ET: Let's start off with a roundup of news items and rumors from Friday night and early Saturday morning.

As mentioned earlier this week, all signs point to Milan Lucic landing in Boston. Deal still has to be worked out once market opens, but that's where it's most likely headed. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

Getting vibes that 2-3 higher profile UFAs eager to be with Bruins.



If mutual interest there, could make Sweeney consider swapping out a roster player he intended to keep. Add UFA, gain draft pick(s). — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) July 1, 2023

Based on level of interest, it’s believed the target is 3 years. I don’t believe the Wild we’re willing to do more than 2 years. Expect the AAV to come in around $1.3. He will be a fan favourite in Toronto. https://t.co/h8L25RhMkz — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

Not that the door is closed on Carolina, but it sounds like Freddy Andersen is headed to the UFA market. Pittsburgh could be an option depending on what happens with Tristan Jarry. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

About 10 teams have shown interest in Matt Duchene, the UFA centre going through his options with his agent Pat Brisson. We should get a decision today but it's not guaranteed. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

Red Wings have a deal with Klim Kostin after acquiring him from Oilers and not tendering him a qualifying offer: $4M over 2 years. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) July 1, 2023

Despite some interest in Hellebuyck, it’s more likely the Devils target a UFA depth goalie to play 30-35 games. Goaltending isn’t a weakness in New Jersey, they’re happy to run with what they have or add a bit of depth. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023