2023 NHL Draft tracker: Picks and updates from Rounds 2-7

Connor Bedard went first overall, but the opening round of the 2023 NHL Draft featured plenty of surprises after that. What will Day 2 have in store?

With the 2023 NHL Draft kicking off on Wednesday, generational prospect Connor Bedard can finally, officially call Chicago home after the Blackhawks took him with the first overall pick.

There were a few surprises after that, with the Anaheim Ducks, who were widely expected to take Canadian center Adam Fantilli with the No. 2 pick, instead selecting Swedish pivot Leo Carlsson second. The Blue Jackets jumped at the chance to take Fantilli with the third selection before the Sharks took USNTDP star Will Smith at No. 4.

With the draft's mystery man, Russian phenom Matvei Michkov, still available at No. 5, the Canadiens threw a curveball and took the draft's first defenseman in David Reinbacher before the Flyers took Michkov with the seventh selection. Talented WHL center Zach Benson was the first round's most notable slider, dropping to the Sabres at No. 13.

The 2023 NHL Draft is taking place this Wednesday and Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. (Getty)

With the first 32 picks in the book and rounds two through seven set to go down on Thursday, you can follow along and catch every pick right here.

2023 NHL Draft results

First round

1. Chicago Blackhawks - Connor Bedard, C, Regina Pats (WHL)

2. Anaheim Ducks - Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro HK (SHL)

3. Columbus Blue Jackets - Adam Fantilli, C, University of Michigan (NCAA)

4. San Jose Sharks - Will Smith, C, United States National Team Development Program

5. Montreal Canadiens - David Reinbacher, D, EHC Kloten (Swiss National League)

6. Arizona Coyotes - Dmitri Simashev, D, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

7. Philadelphia Flyers - Matvei Michkov, F, SKA Saint Petersburg (KHL)

8. Washington Capitals - Ryan Leonard, F, USNTDP

9. Detroit Red Wings - Nate Danielson, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

10. St. Louis Blues - Dalibor Dvorsky, F, IK Oskarshamn (SHL)

11. Vancouver Canucks - Tom Willander, D, Rogle BK (SHL)

12. Arizona Coyotes (from OTT) - Danil But, F, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

13. Buffalo Sabres - Zach Benson, C, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

14. Pittsburgh Penguins - Brayden Yegar, C, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

15. Nashville Predators - Matthew Wood, F, University of Connecticut (NCAA)

16. Calgary Flames - Samuel Honzek, C, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

17. Detroit Red Wings (from NYI via VAN) - Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Skelleftea AIK (SHL)

18. Winnipeg Jets - Colby Barlow, F, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

19. Chicago Blackhawks (from TB) - Oliver Moore, C, USNTDP

20. Seattle Kraken - Eduard Sale, F, HC Kometa Brno (Czechia)

21. Minnesota Wild - Charlie Stramel, C, University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

22. Philadelphia Flyers (from LA via CBJ) - Oliver Bonk, D, London Knights (OHL)

23. New York Rangers - Gabriel Perreault, F, USNTDP

24. Nashville Predators (from EDM) - Tanner Molendyk, D, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

25. St. Louis Blues (from TOR) - Otto Stenberg, C, Frolunda HC Jr. (Sweden)

26. San Jose Sharks (from NJ) - Quentin Musty, F, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

27. Colorado Avalanche - Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

28. Toronto Maple Leafs (from BOS via WSH) - Easton Cowan, F, London Knights (OHL)

29. St. Louis Blues (from DAL via NYR) - Theo Lindstein, D, Brynas IF (Allsvenskan)

30. Carolina Hurricanes - Bradly Nadeau, F, Penticton Vees (BCHL)

31. Colorado Avalanche (from FLA via MTL) - Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Omsk Jr. (KHL)

32. Vegas Golden Knights - David Edstrom, C, Frolunda Jr. (Sweden)

Second round

33. Ducks - Nico Myatovic, F, Seattle (WHL)

34. Blue Jackets - Gavin Brindley, C, Michigan (NCAA)

35. Blackhawks - Adam Gajan, G, Chippewa (NAHL)

36. Sharks - Kasper Halttunen, F, HIFK (Finland)

37. Lightning - Ethan Gauthier, F, Sherbrooke (QMJHL)

38. Coyotes - Michael Hrabal, G, Omaha (USHL)

39. Sabres - Anton Wahlberg, C, Malmo Jr. (Sweden)

40. Capitals - Andrew Cristall, F, Kelowna (WHL)

41. Red Wings - Trey Augustine, G, USNTDP

42. Red Wings - Andrew Gibson, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

43. Predators - Felix Nilsson, C, Rogle Jr. (Sweden)

44. Blackhawks - Roman Kantserov, F, KHL

45. Sabres - Maxim Strbak, Sioux Falls (USHL)

46. Predators - Kalan Lind, F, Red Deer (WHL)

47. Red Wings - Brady Cleveland, D, USNTDP

48. Flames - Etienne Morin, D, Monton, QMJHL

49. Islanders - Danny Nelson, C, USNTDP

50. Kraken - Carson Rehkopf, F, Kitchener (OHL)

51. Flyers - Carson Bjarnason, G, Brandon (WHL)

52. Kraken - Oscar Fisker Molgaard, C, HV 71 (Sweden)

53. Wild - Rasmus Kumpulainen, C, Pelicans Jr. (finland)

54. Kings - Jakub Dvorak, D, Liberec (Czech.)

55. Blackhawks - Martin Misiak, F, Youngstown (USHL)

56. Oilers - Beau Akey, D, Barrie (OHL)

57. Kraken - Lukas Dragicevic, D, Tri-City (WHL)

58. Devils - Carey Terrance, F, Assat (Finland)

59. Ducks - Carey Terrance, C, Erie (OHL)

60. Ducks - Damian Clara, G, Farjestad (Sweden)

61. Stars - Tristan Bertucci, D, Flint (OHL)

62. Hurricanes - Felix Unger Sorum, F, Leksand Jr. (Sweden)

63. Panthers - Gracyn Sawchyn, C, Seattle (WHL)

64. Wild - Riley Heidt, C, Prince George (WHL)

Third round

65. Ducks - Coulson Pitre, F, Flint (OHL)

66. Blue Jackets - William Whitelaw, F, Youngstown (USHL)

67. Blackhawks - Nick Lardis, F, Hamilton (OHL)

