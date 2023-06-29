2023 NHL Draft live tracker: Michkov falls to Flyers, Blackhawks select Bedard 1st overall

The 2023 NHL Draft is here. Connor Bedard is a surefire pick to go first overall, but how will the rest of the event unfold? Follow along for all the latest.

The 2023 NHL Draft is finally upon us. Generational prospect Connor Bedard is a lock to go first overall to the Chicago Blackhawks, but how will the rest of the first round play out on Wednesday?

Top prospects like Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, Will Smith and Matvei Michkov all have the potential to be high-impact NHLers, and that's to say nothing of the rest of what's considered to be a deep draft class.

The draft is also a hotbed for teams to trade with one another, and we've already seen a flurry of transactions in the lead-up to the event. Will there be any additional blockbusters in the works as the 32 general managers work the draft floor?

2023 NHL Draft results First round

1. Chicago Blackhawks - Connor Bedard, C, Regina Pats (WHL)

2. Anaheim Ducks - Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro HK (SHL)

3. Columbus Blue Jackets - Adam Fantilli, C, University of Michigan (NCAA)

4. San Jose Sharks - Will Smith, C, United States National Team Development Program

5. Montreal Canadiens - David Reinbacher, D, EHC Kloten (Swiss National League)

6. Arizona Coyotes - Dmitri Simashev, D, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

7. Philadelphia Flyers - Matvei Michkov, F, SKA Saint Petersburg (KHL)

8. Washington Capitals - Ryan Leonard, F, USNTDP

9. Detroit Red Wings - Nate Danielson, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

10. St. Louis Blues - Dalibor Dvorsky, F, IK Oskarshamn (SHL)

11. Vancouver Canucks - Tom Willander, D, Rogle BK (SHL)

12. Arizona Coyotes (from OTT) - Danil But, F, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

13. Buffalo Sabres - Zach Benson, C, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

14. Pittsburgh Penguins - Brayden Yegar, C, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

15. Nashville Predators - Matthew Wood, F, University of Connecticut (NCAA)

16. Calgary Flames - Samuel Honzek, C, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

17. Detroit Red Wings (from NYI via VAN) - Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Skelleftea AIK (SHL)

18. Winnipeg Jets - Colby Barlow, F, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

19. Chicago Blackhawks (from TB) - Oliver Moore, C, USNTDP

20. Seattle Kraken - Eduard Sale, F, HC Kometa Brno (Czechia)

21. Minnesota Wild - Charlie Stramel, C, University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

22. Philadelphia Flyers (from LA via CBJ) - Oliver Bonk, D, London Knights (OHL)

23. New York Rangers - Gabriel Perreault, F, USNTDP

24. Nashville Predators (from EDM) - Tanner Molendyk, D, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

25. St. Louis Blues (from TOR) - Otto Stenberg, C, Frolunda HC Jr. (Sweden)

26. San Jose Sharks (from NJ) - Quentin Musty, F, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

27. Colorado Avalanche - Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

28. Toronto Maple Leafs (from BOS via WSH) - Easton Cowan, F, London Knights (OHL)

29. St. Louis Blues (from DAL via NYR) - Theo Lindstein, D, Brynas IF (Allsvenskan)

30. Carolina Hurricanes - Bradly Nadeau, F, Penticton Vees (BCHL)

31. Colorado Avalanche (from FLA via MTL) - Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Omsk Jr. (KHL)

