2023 NFL wild-card weekend schedule: Times, dates, matchups for opening round

​The NFL announced tonight the schedule of sites, dates, and times for Super Wild Card Weekend January 14-16.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFC East champs and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC after a win over the Giants.

Jalen Hurts returned to the lineup and provided stability at quarterback, going 20-35 passing for 229 yards and one interception.

In the NFC, the Lions knocked off the Packers, 20-16, sending Geno Smith and the Seahawks to the playoffs.

Here’s the complete schedule for the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend.

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 7 Seattle at 2 San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Sunday, January 15

AFC: 1:00 PM (ET) 7 Miami at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 6 Baltimore at 3 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Dallas at 4 Tampa Bay (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

