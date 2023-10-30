2023 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Latest news, rumors and updates

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 31, and PFT has you covered with news and analysis of every trade, potential trade, rumor of a trade and trade that won't be happening.

Here's what's happening on the NFL trade front:

Amid talk that Derrick Henry could be traded, he said he's happy to remain a Titan. The Titans reportedly told Henry they don’t plan to trade him.

There's also been trade talk around DeAndre Hopkins.

With Will Levis expected to keep starting in Tennessee, Ryan Tannehill's name could come up in trade talks.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan indicated he doesn’t think the 49ers need to do any work at the trade deadline.

Could Kyler Murray get traded to the Vikings after Kirk Cousins' injury?

The Vikings don’t have many good options to find a new starting quarterback in the middle of the season.

The Panthers are unlikely to trade Brian Burns, as a result of his contractual demands.

The Vikings won't move Danielle Hunter unless they're blown away by a trade offer.

The Falcons offered a third-round pick for Montez Sweat.

The Commanders reportedly got calls about trading Jonathan Allen, but aren't interested in moving him.

There's a rumor that Washington could trade Chase Young to Chicago.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow thinks he can help a team, whether that's in Las Vegas or after he's traded somewhere else.

The Giants have assured Saquon Barkley they aren’t trading him.

Things are pretty quiet on the trade front, but that could change in a hurry.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said the team is not shopping anyone ahead of the deadline.

The Giants traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seahawks for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.