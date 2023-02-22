2023 NFL Season Schedule: NFL Draft, Scouting Combine, free agency and other key offseason dates

Super Bowl LVII delivered a bittersweet conclusion to the 2022 NFL Season as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in just 4 years with their 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. While it’s sad to see the action come to an end, it’s never too early to start looking ahead to the 2023 season–which by the looks of it will be nothing short of enticing!

Next season’s storylines are already filled with unanswered questions. We know the Las Vegas Raiders have officially parted ways with QB Derek Carr but where will the 2014 second-round pick land? Who will replace Carr as the Raiders quarterback this year? The Carolina Panthers are in need of a QB–will they bring him in for a visit?

Word on the street is NY Giants QB Daniel Jones has new agents and he’s asking for upwards of $45 million per year. Jones is set to become a free agent in March—do the Giants, who just added Christian Daboll (Brian Daboll’s son) to their coaching staff, think Jones is worth it or will they focus their efforts on working out a deal with RB Saquon Barkley?

We entered the 2022 season unsure about Lamar Jackson’s contract and the same questions still remain heading into the 2023 season–will the Ravens enter a long-term deal with the quarterback or will they apply the franchise tag? Will Judo training help Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who dealt with significant head injuries in 2022?

What did Aaron Rodgers learn from his isolation retreat and will he be back in Green Bay this season? Will it be Trey Lance or Brock Purdy taking snaps in San Francisco and will Purdy’s surgery postponement effect his ability to compete for the starting job?

We may not have all of those answers but we do have a list of the key dates to know ahead of the 2023 NFL Season. See below for additional information and be sure to check back regularly for updates.

The NFL season may have come to an end but football is still in session – the USFL returns to action in April click here for the latest updates!

Key dates to know ahead of the 2023 NFL Season:

*Dates are subject to change

February 28 – March 6 : 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

March 15: The start of the 2023 League Year and Free Agency (4:00 PM ET)

April 27-April 29: 2023 NFL Draft

July 2023: Training Camp begins

August 4 – 6: 2023 Hall of Fame Game and Hall of Fame Enshrinement

September 7: 2023 NFL Season Kickoff

