2023 NFL scouting combine: Watch 6 fastest defensive backs in 40-yard dash

The speed demon defensive backs took to the field on Friday in Indianapolis at the 2023 NFL scouting combine to run the fan-favorite 40-yard dash.

Watch below as Michigan Wolverines cornerback DJ Turner II, South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Darius Rush, Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Kelee Ringo, Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, Maryland Terrapins cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Jakorian Bennett run the six fastest official times among all defensive backs invited to participate.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire