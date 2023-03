2023 NFL scouting combine: Top SEC performers

The 2023 NFL scouting combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana ended on Monday.

Seven former Vols participated in the NFL scouting combine. Quarterback Hendon Hooker did not participate in on-field workouts due to a torn ACL suffered in 2022.

Multiple former Tennessee players earned high praise for their performance at the NFL scouting combine. Jeremy Banks was named to the 2023 All-Combine Team (NFL.com), while Darnell Wright earned an honorable mention.

Eight former Southeastern Conference players were named to the 2023 All-Combine Team, while 10 earned honorable mentions honors.

Following the 2023 NFL scouting combine, Vols Wire looks at top performers from former Southeastern Conference players.

Top SEC performers from the 2023 NFL scouting combine are listed below.

40-yard dash

Devon Achane (Texas A&M; running back): 4.32 seconds

Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State; cornerback): 4.35 seconds

Kelee Ringo (Georgia; cornerback): 4.36 seconds

Darius Rush (South Carolina, cornerback): 4.36 seconds

Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama; running back): 4.36 seconds

Matt Landers (Arkansas; wide receiver): 4.37 seconds

Nolan Smith (Georgia; edge rusher): 4.39 seconds

Owen Pappoe (Auburn; linebacker): 4.39 seconds

Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee; wide receiver): 4.40 seconds

Byron Young (Tennessee; edge rusher): 4.43 seconds

Vertical jump

Nolan Smith (Georgia; edge rusher): 41.50″

Anthony Richardson (Florida; quarterback): 40.50″

Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee; wide receiver): 40.00″

Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss; wide receiver): 39.50″

Carrington Valentine (Kentucky; cornerback): 39.00″

Anfernee Orji (Vanderbilt; linebacker): 38.50″

Mekhi Garner (LSU; cornerback): 38.00″

Jaylon Jones (Texas A&M; cornerback): 38.00″

Byron Young (Tennessee; edge rusher): 38.00″

Cam Smith (South Carolina; cornerback): 38.00″

Broad jump

Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee; wide receiver): 11’3″

Cam Smith (South Carolina; cornerback): 11’2″

Byron Young (Tennessee; edge rusher): 11’0″

Jay Ward (LSU; cornerback): 11’0″

Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State; cornerback): 10’11”

Matt Landers (Arkansas; wide receiver): 10’10”

Jalen Brooks (South Carolina; wide receiver): 10’10”

Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss; wide receiver): 10’9″

Anthony Richardson (Florida; quarterback): 10’9″

Cedric Tillman (Tennessee; wide receiver): 10’8″

Nolan Smith (Georgia; edge rusher): 10’8″

Mekhi Garner (LSU; cornerback): 10’8″

3-cone drill

Jaylon Jones (Texas A&M; cornerback): 6.88 seconds

Malik Heath (Ole Miss; wide receiver): 6.96 seconds

Jadon Haselwood (Arkansas; wide receiver): 6.98 seconds

Anfernee Orji (Vanderbilt; linebacker): 7.00 seconds

Jalen Brooks (South Carolina; wide receiver): 7.15 seconds

Byron Young (Tennessee; edge rusher): 7.19 seconds

Jeremy Banks (Tennessee; linebacker): 7.27 seconds

Isaiah McGuire 2(Missouri; defensive end): 7.39 seconds

Zacch Pickens (South Carolina; defensive tackle): 7.45 seconds

Gervon Dexter Sr. (Florida; defensive tackle): 7.50 seconds

20-yard shuttle

Darnell Washington (Georgia; tight end): 4.08 seconds

Stetson Bennett (Georgia; quarterback): 4.20 seconds

Kayshon Boutte (LSU; wide receiver): 4.25 seconds

Jaylon Jones (Texas A&M; cornerback): 4.30 seconds

Jadon Haselwood (Arkansas; wide receiver): 4.31 seconds

Jalen Brooks (South Carolina; wide receiver): 4.31 seconds

Jeremy Banks (Tennessee; linebacker): 4.38 seconds

Henry To’oTo’o (Alabama; linebacker): 4.40 seconds

Anfernee Orji (Vanderbilt; linebacker): 4.43 seconds

Malik Heath (Ole Miss; wide receiver): 4.46 seconds

Bench press

Anthony Bradford (LSU; offensive guard): 34 reps

Jovaughn Gwyn (South Carolina; offensive guard): 34 reps

Tyler Steen (Alabama; offensive tackle): 31 reps

Jaquelin Roy (LSU; defensive tackle): 30 reps

Owen Pappoe (Auburn; linebacker): 29 reps

Jeremy Banks (Tennessee; linebacker): 25 reps

Trey Dean III (Florida; safety) 25 reps

Brenton Cox Jr. (Florida; edge rusher): 24 reps

Byron Young (Alabama; defensive tackle): 24 reps

Dalton Wagner (Arkansas; offensive tackle): 24 reps

