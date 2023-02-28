2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule, how to watch and more
The NFL Scouting Combine is underway this week with incoming prospects beginning to arrive on Monday. This is a chance for prospects to improve their stock for the 2023 NFL draft as they’ll go through drills and interview with members of teams across the league.
With the draft being the focal point of the offseason, most of the league’s coaches and general managers will be available to the media throughout the combine. If you’re someone that is interested in watching all of the coverage of the combine this year, here is the information you’ll need to know.
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
When: Feb. 27 – March 6
TV: NFL Network
Streaming: NFL.com/watch, NFL+
Measurements
Thursday, March 2: DL, LBs
Friday, March 3: DB, STs
Saturday, March 4: QB, WR, TEs
Sunday, March 5: OL, RBs
On-field drills
Rams media interviews
The Los Angeles Rams are one of four teams in the NFL this year that won’t be sending their head coach or general manager to the combine.
