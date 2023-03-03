2023 NFL scouting combine: Jeremy Banks by the numbers
Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks began on-field testing at the 2023 NFL scouting combine on Thursday.
Banks measured in at 6-foot-1, 232-pounds, 9 1/2-inch hands and 32-inch arms.
He recorded a 37.50-inch vertical jump, which was the second-best number among linebackers. Former Vols, Byron Young and Banks, produced the second and fourth-best vertical jump on Thursday of the 59 overall participants.
Banks posted the third-best broad jump among linebackers with a 10’7″ official measurement. He also had the third-best 20-yard shuttle among linebackers (4.38 seconds).
The former Vol also posted the eighth-best 40-yard dash time among linebackers (4.53 seconds). Banks’ 10-yard split of 1.56 seconds was the tenth-best number in his positional group.
The final drill at the 2023 NFL combine for Banks will be the bench press tomorrow.
4️⃣.5️⃣3️⃣ 💨 for @33Banks_
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/aWgUceg0JT
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) March 3, 2023
More NFL!
2023 NFL scouting combine: Byron Young by the numbers
2023 NFL scouting combine: Schedule for seven Vols
Jim Bob Cooter to be named Colts' offensive coordinator
Former Vols' assistant named Jets' wide receivers coach
Chargers promoting former Vols' assistant to defensive coordinator
Follow @VolsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Tennessee news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Zach McKinnell on Twitter @zachmckinnell