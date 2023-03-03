2023 NFL scouting combine: Jeremy Banks by the numbers

Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks began on-field testing at the 2023 NFL scouting combine on Thursday.

Banks measured in at 6-foot-1, 232-pounds, 9 1/2-inch hands and 32-inch arms.

He recorded a 37.50-inch vertical jump, which was the second-best number among linebackers. Former Vols, Byron Young and Banks, produced the second and fourth-best vertical jump on Thursday of the 59 overall participants.

Banks posted the third-best broad jump among linebackers with a 10’7″ official measurement. He also had the third-best 20-yard shuttle among linebackers (4.38 seconds).

The former Vol also posted the eighth-best 40-yard dash time among linebackers (4.53 seconds). Banks’ 10-yard split of 1.56 seconds was the tenth-best number in his positional group.

The final drill at the 2023 NFL combine for Banks will be the bench press tomorrow.

More NFL!

2023 NFL scouting combine: Byron Young by the numbers 2023 NFL scouting combine: Schedule for seven Vols Jim Bob Cooter to be named Colts' offensive coordinator Former Vols' assistant named Jets' wide receivers coach Chargers promoting former Vols' assistant to defensive coordinator

Follow @VolsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Tennessee news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Zach McKinnell on Twitter @zachmckinnell

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire