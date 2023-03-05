2023 NFL scouting combine: Jalin Hyatt social media buzz
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had one of the best performances among wide receivers at the 2023 NFL scouting combine.
Hyatt posted the third-best broad jump among all participants in the NFL combine. His 40-yard dash and vertical jump ranked top-three among wide receivers at the event.
Hyatt’s day was cut short after he reported tightness in his hamstring. He did not participate in the final drills Saturday as a precaution. The former Vol will participate in the 20-yard shuttle and 3-cone drill at Tennessee’s pro day.
Following Hyatt’s performance at the NFL scouting combine, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz.
.@jalinhyatt beating out Julio and Jettas. 👀
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/7LcQg8X3Id
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
Jalin Hyatt, Darnell Wright, and Byron Young could all become first round picks.
That would be the first time Tennessee has had three first-rounders since…
2002.
— Evan Crowell (@evanvcrowell) March 3, 2023
Interesting comp from a GM in Indy this week, who likened Vols star WR Jalin Hyatt to Chris Olave.
Hyatt had a big Combine, running 4.41, jumping 40 inches and leading all WRs with an 11-3 broad. He tied for second in the nation with 15 TD catches last season.
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 5, 2023
This kid is explosive. Go watch his game against Alabama where he had six receptions for 207 yards and 5 TDs.
Jalin Hyatt is the ___ Best WR in this draft class #NFLCombine #NFLDraft
— Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) March 4, 2023
2023 WR Athleticism Score Leaderboard (Group 7) 📋
The official 40 times for the first group of wide receivers are in. Jalin Hyatt (@Vol_Football) currently sits atop the NGS athleticism score rankings for this first group, pending shuttle drills. pic.twitter.com/YSYidB92HM
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 4, 2023
