2023 NFL scouting combine: Jalin Hyatt social media buzz

Zach McKinnell
·3 min read

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had one of the best performances among wide receivers at the 2023 NFL scouting combine.

Hyatt posted the third-best broad jump among all participants in the NFL combine. His 40-yard dash and vertical jump ranked top-three among wide receivers at the event.

Hyatt’s day was cut short after he reported tightness in his hamstring. He did not participate in the final drills Saturday as a precaution. The former Vol will participate in the 20-yard shuttle and 3-cone drill at Tennessee’s pro day.

Following Hyatt’s performance at the NFL scouting combine, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

Recommended Stories