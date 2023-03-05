2023 NFL scouting combine: Jalin Hyatt social media buzz

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had one of the best performances among wide receivers at the 2023 NFL scouting combine.

Hyatt posted the third-best broad jump among all participants in the NFL combine. His 40-yard dash and vertical jump ranked top-three among wide receivers at the event.

Hyatt’s day was cut short after he reported tightness in his hamstring. He did not participate in the final drills Saturday as a precaution. The former Vol will participate in the 20-yard shuttle and 3-cone drill at Tennessee’s pro day.

Following Hyatt’s performance at the NFL scouting combine, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz.

Jalin Hyatt, Darnell Wright, and Byron Young could all become first round picks. That would be the first time Tennessee has had three first-rounders since… 2002. — Evan Crowell (@evanvcrowell) March 3, 2023

Interesting comp from a GM in Indy this week, who likened Vols star WR Jalin Hyatt to Chris Olave. Hyatt had a big Combine, running 4.41, jumping 40 inches and leading all WRs with an 11-3 broad. He tied for second in the nation with 15 TD catches last season. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 5, 2023

This kid is explosive. Go watch his game against Alabama where he had six receptions for 207 yards and 5 TDs. Jalin Hyatt is the ___ Best WR in this draft class #NFLCombine #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/w8AvsO9wT6 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) March 4, 2023

2023 WR Athleticism Score Leaderboard (Group 7) 📋 The official 40 times for the first group of wide receivers are in. Jalin Hyatt (@Vol_Football) currently sits atop the NGS athleticism score rankings for this first group, pending shuttle drills. pic.twitter.com/YSYidB92HM — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 4, 2023

Jalin Hyatt showed out 👀 •40-Yard Dash: 4.41 (4th, WR)

•10-Yard Split: 1.50 (4th, WR)

•Vertical: 40.0 (2nd, WR)

•Broad Jump: 11'3" (1st, WR) 633 deep yards (2nd in the nation) 18.9 YPC (624 slot snaps out of 733) where does he get drafted? #NFLCombine #NFLDraft — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) March 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire