2023 NFL scouting combine: Jalin Hyatt by the numbers

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt began on-field testing at the 2023 NFL scouting combine on Saturday.

Hyatt measured in at 6-foot, 176-pounds, 32 1/2-inch arms, and 9-inch hands.

He recorded an 11’3″ broad jump, which was the best number among wide receivers. It was the third-best broad jump of the 2023 NFL scouting combine, only behind Julius Brents (Kansas State) and Deonte Banks (Maryland).

His 40-inch vertical was third-best among wide receivers. His vertical jump ranked 15th overall among all positions at the 2023 NFL combine.

The former Vol posted the third-fastest 40-yard dash among wide receivers (4.40). Hyatt’s 40-yard dash time was tied for 12th-best among all participants at the event. His 10-yard split of 1.50 seconds ranked fourth among wide receivers.

Hyatt did not participate in the 3-cone drill or 20-yard shuttle due to tightness in his hamstring. The final drill at the 2023 NFL combine for wide receivers will be the bench press on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire