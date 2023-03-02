2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Everything you need to know

Luke Easterling
·2 min read

The biggest job interview in professional football has officially arrived, as more than 300 of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class have gathered in Indianapolis for this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

Those draft hopefuls will be put through a gauntlet of on-field drills, measurements, medical evaluations and team interviews this week at Lucas Oil Stadium, hoping to improve their stock with impressive performances in every arena.

As the on-field action kicks off Thursday, here’s everything you need to know heading into this year’s big event:

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire

