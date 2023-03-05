2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Who did the Giants meet with?

Dan Benton
The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana is coming to a close and both interviews and on-field workouts are scheduled to conclude on Sunday.

There are still rumors abound across the NFL as teams and agents mingle ahead of the new league year for the final time, and teams tip their hand a bit with the prospects they are meeting.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to create a list for New York Giants fans so that they’re able to keep track of prospects Big Blue has met with — both formally and informally.

Note: Not all meetings have been made public and not every meeting means something.

Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

LSU DE B.J. Ojulari

TCU WR Quentin Johnston

USC WR Jordan Addison

Auburn RB Tank Bigsby

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

Maryland WR Rakim Jarrett

Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott

Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Penn State S Ji'Ayir Brown

Florida QB Anthony Richardson

