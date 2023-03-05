2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Who did the Giants meet with?

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana is coming to a close and both interviews and on-field workouts are scheduled to conclude on Sunday.

There are still rumors abound across the NFL as teams and agents mingle ahead of the new league year for the final time, and teams tip their hand a bit with the prospects they are meeting.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to create a list for New York Giants fans so that they’re able to keep track of prospects Big Blue has met with — both formally and informally.

Note: Not all meetings have been made public and not every meeting means something.

Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

Arkansas LB Drew Sanders met with the #Giants – first team he mentioned pic.twitter.com/Y5XNzY0oZU — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 1, 2023

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

#Giants had formal interview with Clemson LB Trenton Simpson this week at #NFLCombine, talked to him about his speed in space; also, his ability to spy a QB. Arkansas' Drew Sanders, too. You build your team in part to stop the best teams in the division. Jalen Hurts anyone? — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 3, 2023

LSU DE B.J. Ojulari

#lsu pass-rusher B.J. Ojulari said he had a formal interview with #Giants that went smoothly. Felt great leaving the room. He got the inside scoop from his brother Azeez on who would be in the room. A dream to play together again in NFL — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) March 1, 2023

TCU WR Quentin Johnston

#TCU WR Quentin Johnston said he met with #Giants on Weds and has another meeting coming up soon. ‘I could see myself in blue just like I was in high school’ He’s a vertical, big play, tall WR — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) March 3, 2023

USC WR Jordan Addison

USC WR Jordan Addison has met with the Giants. He feels that playing in Los Angeles has prepared him well to potentially play in New York: pic.twitter.com/xUdOgglf9w — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) March 3, 2023

Auburn RB Tank Bigsby

Giants had a formal interview with The Tank this week in Indy. Need to do their homework on the RB position in a deep class with uncertainty regarding Saquon Barkley's immediate and long-term future. Joe Schoen is big on creating if/then scenarios. https://t.co/GIX97zzfQj — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 4, 2023

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

Giants also met with Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt this week, per source. https://t.co/7V8BJr6tv7 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 4, 2023

Maryland WR Rakim Jarrett

Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott

I'm told Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott had a formal interview with the #Giants this week at #NFLCombine, per source. USC WR Jordan Addison also met with Giants, per @rydunleavy — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 3, 2023

Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Texas RB Bijan Robinson has met with the Giants here at the scouting combine. He has not met with the Cowboys, nor is he scheduled to meet with them. pic.twitter.com/cVh7qQzyOV — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) March 4, 2023

Penn State S Ji'Ayir Brown

Was at Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown's podium this morning. He's from Trenton, of course I had to ask him about potential Jersey homecoming. Formal with Jets here, met with #Giants a couple times. Brown's nickname is "Tig" – shortened version of Tigger. Yes, that Tigger. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 2, 2023

Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Source also says Anthony Richardson has met with the #Giants and #Lions, as well as a few more teams. https://t.co/Sn37NVetn7 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 2, 2023

