2023 NFL scouting combine: Darnell Wright by the numbers

Former Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright began on-field testing at the 2023 NFL scouting combine on Sunday.

Wright measured at 6-foot-5, 333 pounds, 9-inch hands and 33 3/4-inch arms.

He recorded a 5.01-second 40-yard dash, ranking sixth among all offensive linemen. Wright’s 10-yard split of 1.81 seconds was 20th-best among his positional group.

Wright recorded a 9’6″ broad jump, ranking third among offensive linemen at the NFL scouting combine. He also recorded a 29-inch vertical jump, which was 21st among offensive linemen.

Wright finished the NFL scouting combine with a RAS score of 9.47, which was one of the highest marks among offensive linemen. Wright’s athleticism score of 85 was tied with Broderick Jones (Georgia) for second-best among offensive linemen.

Wright did not participate in the 3-cone drill or 20-yard shuttle on Sunday. The final drill at the 2023 NFL scouting combine for Wright will be the bench press on Monday.

More NFL!

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire