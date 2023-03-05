2023 NFL scouting combine: Cedric Tillman by the numbers

Former Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman began on-field testing at the 2023 NFL scouting combine on Saturday.

Tillman measured at 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, 10-inch hands and 32 3/4-inch arms.

He recorded an official 4.54-second 40-yard dash. His 10-yard split time of 1.53 seconds was tied for 20th-best among wide receivers.

Tillman posted a 37-inch vertical jump, which ranked 16th among all wide receivers at the NFL combine. Tillman’s 10’8″ broad jump ranked 15th-best in his positional group.

He finished the NFL combine with a RAS score of 9.22, which was one of the highest marks among wide receivers. Tillman’s athleticism score of 73 ranked 25th among all wide receivers who participated at the NFL combine, according to NFL.com.

More NFL!

2023 NFL scouting combine: Jalin Hyatt social media buzz 2023 NFL scouting combine: Jalin Hyatt by the numbers 2023 NFL scouting combine: Jalin Hyatt details confidence as top wide receiver Hendon Hooker responds to critics at 2023 NFL scouting combine 2023 NFL mock draft: Two Vols projected as first-round picks ahead of combine

Follow @VolsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Tennessee news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Zach McKinnell on Twitter @zachmckinnell

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire