2023 NFL scouting combine: Byron Young by the numbers

Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young began on-field testing at the 2023 NFL scouting combine on Thursday.

Young measured in at 6-foot-2, 250-pounds, 9 1/4-inch hands and 32 1/2-inch arms.

He recorded an 11-foot broad jump, which tied Iowa State’s Will McDonald for the best number among edge rushers and defensive ends. It is the third-best broad jump for a defensive end since 2013.

The former Vol posted the second-fastest 40-yard dash time among edge rushers (4.43 seconds). Young’s 10-yard split of 1.62 seconds is fourth-best in his positional group.

His official 40-yard dash is the fourth-fastest time for a defensive lineman since 2003, only trailing Amaré Barno, Nolan Smith and Montez Sweat.

Young also posted 38-inch vertical, which ranks second-best among edge rushers. His 7.19 second three-cone drill was fourth-best among defensive lineman.

The final drill at the 2023 NFL combine for Young will be the bench press tomorrow.

Byron Young had an ELITE combine showing🔥@Vol_Football

