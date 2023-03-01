2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Broadcast schedule, how to watch, and more

It’s finally here: the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is set to kick off this week, highlighting many of the top prospects in this year’s draft class. And the New Orleans Saints will be watching closely with personnel executives, coaches, and scouts all on hand as this year’s crop of college talent looks to set themselves apart. Here’s everything you need to know:

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

When: Feb. 27 to March 6

TV: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL.com/watch and NFL+

Measurements

Thursday, March 2: DL, LBs

Friday, March 3: DB, STs

Saturday, March 4: QB, WR, TEs

Sunday, March 5: OL, RBs

On-field drills

Thursday, March 2: DL, LBs

Friday, March 3: DB, STs

Saturday, March 4: QB, WR, TEs

Sunday, March 5: OL, RBs

