2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Biggest winners from Sunday’s workouts

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine concluded at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, as the offensive linemen and running backs took the field in front of all 32 teams.

Here are a handful of prospects who helped their draft stock during Sunday’s testing and on-field workouts:

OT Blake Freeland, BYU

Freeland put up the best numbers in his group, finishing with a 37-inch vertical and 10-foot broad jump. Additionally, Freeland ran a 4.98-second 40-yard dash with a tremendous 1.68-second 10-yard split. Freeland’s measurements also surely caught the attention of teams, checking in at 6-foot-8 with arms nearly 34 inches long.

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Jones had first-round potential coming into the week but may have further solidified his spot with his testing. Jones ran the fastest 40-yard dash among offensive linemen (4.97) and was fluid in the on-field workouts. He also raised eyebrows with his measurements, standing north of 6-foot-5 with nearly 35-inch arms.

OL Jon Gaines, UCLA

All it takes is testing well at the combine to generate draft buzz, which was the case for Gaines, who went off on Sunday. Gaines tied for the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash at 5.01 seconds, then had the third-highest vertical and broad (32.5 inches and 9-foot-6). Then, he capped off a heck of a performance with the fastest three-cone at 7.31 seconds.

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Robinson’s numbers were nothing to gloat about. But he did post a nice 4.46-second 40-yard dash. It was the on-field drills, however, where Robinson showed why he is a rare specimen at the running back position. He was flawless during the bag drills, exemplifying sensational footwork. During the pass-catching drills, Robinson showed strong hands to reel in everything thrown his way.

RB Chase Brown, Illinois

Brown, on the other hand, made some money during the testing portion. Brown led all running backs with a 40-inch vertical and a 10-foot-7 broad jump, and his 4.43 40-yard dash was among the top-five performers at the position.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Gibbs is next in line to be one of the versatile rushing/receiving backs. He showed that skillset on the field. Gibbs was fluid as he glided through the drills. When it came to catching passes, he reeled in everything and displayed footwork to turn upfield quickly. Additionally, Gibbs placed second at the position with a 4.36 official time, behind Texas A&M’s Devon Achne (4.32).

