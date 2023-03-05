2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Biggest winners from Saturday’s workouts

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine continued Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, as the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends took the field in front of all 32 teams.

Here are a handful of prospects who helped their draft stock during Saturday’s testing and on-field workouts:

QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Stroud elected not to run the 40-yard dash or do other testing drills. And while he did not post any numbers, Stroud was one of the best passers on Saturday. Stroud threw with great accuracy and anticipation, placing footballs precisely where they belonged on throws at all levels of the field.

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While he is not considered to be as polished of a passer as Stroud, Richardson is far away more athletic. At 6-foot-4, 244 pounds. Richardson set combine records for a quarterback with a vertical jump of 40.5 inches and a broad jump of 10-foot-9. In addition, Richardson, in his only attempt, ran an official clocking of 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash, tied for the 6th-fastest of any player weighing at least 240 pounds at the combine since 2003.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Smith-Njigba missed most of the season with a nagging injury, but he showed why he will be one of the first wide receivers taken. He did not do any athletic testing beyond the vertical and broad jumps. Smith-Njigba was an elite tester in the three-cone drill and shuttle run, which displayed his excellent short-area quickness. In the drills, his route-running was silky smooth and showed sticky hands, catching everything cleanly.

TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Washington was primarily used as a blocker at Georgia and showed glimpses of his ability as a receiver. But he displayed the untapped potential to be a complete tight end at the next level, shining in the gauntlet drill. Additionally, Washington made the catch of the night with a one-handed grab. Oh, and at 6-foot-6 and 264 pounds, Washington ran a 4.65 40-yard dash. No big deal or anything.

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about size and speed combo. At 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds, Ford-Wheaton ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, the fourth-best among all participating wide receivers. He followed that up with an outstanding 41-inch vertical jump, which tied him with SMU’s Rashee Rice for the best vert by a receiver. Projected to be a Day 3 pick, his testing may have pushed him up many team’s draft boards.

TE Zach Kuntz, Old Dominion

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In a loaded tight end class, Kuntz had been under the rug. However, his showing on Saturday put him on the map. At 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, Kuntz jumped out of the gym, posting a 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-8 broad. In addition to that, Kuntz ran a blazing 4.57-second 40-yard dash.

